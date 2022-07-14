North Carolina Republicans Push Bill Forcing Towns To Destroy Electric Car Chargers
from the legislation-by-brain-fart dept
The core GOP belief in “small government” and “free markets” and “no taxpayer waste” doesn’t hold up quite as well as it used to to scrutiny, assuming it ever did at all.
Case in point: in North Carolina, Trump GOP lawmaker Ben Moss has pushed forward a ridiculous bill (HB 1049) that would require towns and cities use up to $50,000 in taxpayer funds to destroy free electric vehicle stations on public land, if local authorities don’t build free gas and diesel pumps alongside them. There’s, of course, no provision included in the bill that works in the opposite direction.
The bill is extremely likely the direct result of some local oil industry lobbyist throwing a terrible, ghost written bill in the lap of a corrupt lawmaker who didn’t even bother to read it (how most bills are born these days). Or, it’s an unprompted attention seeking bill by Moss letting his sponsors in the oil industry know he’s ready and excited to play ball as a new lawmaker. Either one is, of course, bad.
Moss, of course, frames the unnecessary law as a benefit to taxpayers:
The bill even goes so far as to include a bizarre little measure requiring that any person or company that puts a free electric charging station on their property, itemize “the percentage of the amount of the customer’s total purchase price that is a result of the business providing electric vehicle charging stations at no charge” on every receipt for every purchase.
It’s a dumb little way to generate ire among customers who don’t use the charging station that they’re paying for through their purchases. And the bill itself is a desperate quest to stall the progress of organic electric market growth on behest of an industry not keen on disruption. All dressed up, as Trump Republicans love to do, as some kind of exciting, big win for the little guy.
The bill (which can be tracked here) hasn’t been passed and isn’t likely to now that it has received nationwide attention for being monumentally stupid. But I’ve seen countless, very similar bills (especially related to telecom and community broadband) that often see no such attention or challenge on their way from dumb, corruption-fueled brain fart to dumb, corruption-fueled law.
Filed Under: ben moss, corruption, electric vehicles, legislation, north carolina, oil
Comments on “North Carolina Republicans Push Bill Forcing Towns To Destroy Electric Car Chargers”
Republicans seem really focused in leading the US to their demise (values, freedom etc) along with the rest of humanity (environmental destruction).
How do you stop one of the most powerful nations, full of nukes, from imploding itself and screwing the rest of us in the process?
Re:
Marburg.
That's not a lobby-written bill
Lobbyists are not that stupid. It’s a trolloping bill, signaling easy availability of someone who is excited of finally being in the market of selling themselves. Rest assured that he’ll be taken up on that offer and get some sponsors who will put a bit more finesse to his prostrate bills.
This man’s hatred of electric cars is unheard of. What’s next? Him leading angry mobs to hang electric cars from trees?
here’s the thing though….
our town.. which is probably as red as NC. put in EV charging stations… and it’s a source of revinue for the town. ie. the town is selling power to charge EVs.
I mean, it’s not much, I see maybe 5 cars charging there a week, it’s a small town out in the middle of nowhere, but it does two things, it puts a charging station out here in the middle of nowhere, and the town gets some change out of it.
I would be perfectly happy with them requiring free gas pumps alongside EV chargers, as long as those pumps delivered fuel at a maximum rate of a gallon per hour.