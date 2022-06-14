Texas DPS Wants Uvalde Bodycam Footage Buried Because It Might Let School Shooters Know Cops Won’t Stop Them From Killing Children
The Uvalde Police Department — which currently avails itself of 40% of the town’s budget — did nearly nothing to stop an extremely horrific school shooting that resulted in 19 dead children, two dead teachers, and 17 others being wounded.
While Robb Elementary turned into a bloodbath, Uvalde officers retreated after a couple of flesh wounds, apparently unwilling to sacrifice their lives for children. They spent nearly an hour doing nothing than listening to nearby gunshots and ignoring 911 calls placed by students brave enough to risk their lives to save their classmates. What they did do is restrain parents who attempted to rescue their kids — something that involved pepper spray and Tasers. Meanwhile, off-duty Uvalde police officers allegedly entered the building to remove their own children from Robb Elementary.
It was a Border Patrol Tactical Team that finally ended the violence. And it seemingly had nothing to do with the Uvalde PD’s response to a rapidly changing, extremely violent situation. According to reports that followed multiple bullshit statements by the Uvalde PD and other Texas law enforcement agencies, a Border Patrol officer received a text from his wife about the shooting. This off-duty federal officer evacuated several students (as well as his own daughter and acted as a liaison with the BP tactical unit that finally ended the killing).
Having failed to act as the fearless heroes law enforcement tends to demand everyone view them as, the Uvalde PD — along with other law enforcement officials — are now trying to bury the inconvenient truths that have disrupted the preferred narrative.
The shooting has provoked a lot of public records request activity. So far, none of the involved law enforcement entities have been willing to release the least biased source of information about the school shooting: body camera footage.
Reports are often just history being rewritten by the presumptive winners: government officials. This remains true even if cops appear to have taken a loss. Internal investigations are dragged out for months, if not years, to ensure public outrage is nearly nonexistent when the results are announced.
Journalists working for Vice have requested body cam footage from all agencies involved in the response to the Uvalde school shooting. So far, no one has turned any footage over. The Border Patrol claims its body cam footage is exempt because the incident is currently under investigation. The Uvalde PD and Uvalde school district have refused to even acknowledge Vice’s public records requests. That seems about right for these two entities, which are also refusing to cooperate with a federal investigation of the shooting and local law enforcement’s response.
None of this is surprising. The school district is a hotbed of potential legal culpability at this point. And so is the police department it relies on to keep students and teachers safe… not just because that’s what people expect of law enforcement officers but also because the district utilizes department officers as on-campus law enforcement.
One Texas law enforcement agency has been a bit more forthcoming: the Texas Department of Safety has informed Vice journalists that body cam footage they’re seeking does exist. But rather than turn it over, the DPS is asking state Attorney General Ken Paxton (now in his seventh year of fraud indictment) to block the release of this footage under the theory that it might let school shooters know how little resistance they’ll face from local law enforcement agencies.
This is the assertion in favor of (apparently indefinite) secrecy the DPS has made in response to these records requests.
“Revealing the marked records would provide criminals with invaluable information concerning Department techniques used to investigate and detect activities of suspected criminal elements; how information is assessed and analyzed; how information is shared among partner law enforcement agencies and the lessons learned from the analysis of prior criminal activities,” the department wrote in a letter to the Office of the Attorney General that asked the office to prevent the release of the public records. “Knowing the intelligence and response capabilities of Department personnel and where those employees focus their attention will compromise law enforcement purposes by enabling criminals to anticipate weakness in law enforcement procedures and alter their methods of operation in order to avoid detection and apprehension.”
Keep in mind this is standard opacity boilerplate. The DPS might have said the same thing about footage of a contested cash seizure or a botched no-knock raid. But maybe someone at the DPS should have tailored the boilerplate to the situation at hand, because this response makes it appear the DPS does not want the footage released because it might show the “weakness” of the “response” to the shooting by the Uvalde PD.
But the only thing the next school shooter might learn is what they’ve learned already from press coverage of the Uvalde shooting: local law enforcement agencies may not be willing (despite being specifically informed during active shooter training that they are expected to place themselves in the line of fire) to sacrifice their lives or personal safety to save the lives of children. Few mass murderers will need to be informed that government employees will most frequently act in their own interests, often at higher rates than the rest of public.
The so-called “first rule of policing” is to make it home alive, no matter who else has to die to ensure this outcome. The DPS smoke screen being deployed here does nothing to reduce the possibility of future mass shootings or give the public a better understanding about state and local crisis response efforts. All it does is ensure the officers that let everyone down during the Robb Elementary shooting will be given every opportunity to disappoint the public again at some point in the future.
Uvalde police response
“We’re police officers! We’re not trained to handle this kind of violence!”
What's this?
…enabling criminals to anticipate weakness in law enforcement procedures and alter their methods of operation in order to avoid detection and apprehension.
If I were him, I’d be less worried about methods and procedures, and focus on the yellow, chickenshit cowards who did absolutely nothing despite all their ‘training and expertise.’
You can’t fix a coward with a procedure.
When the ‘weakness in law enforcement’ that might be exploited are the officers yet you’re in a position where you cannot blame them dishonest scrambling to find a scapegoat is about the best you can do.
It’s pretty bad when a gang of cops with guns are more scared than unarmed teachers who threw their bodies over the children.
The cat is out of the bag
Criminals have long known that they will likely face little or no resistance from either cops or other citizens if they violently attack a school, church, or most other places, for that matter. If they didn’t know this before, they sure do after Parkland and Uvalde.
There have been exceptions, of course, to the standard lame responses to violent attacks, but they have been relatively uncommon.
“Criminals” makes it sound like the perpetrators mainly use violence as a means for achieving some gain other than getting killed while enacting some supremely stupid notion of revenge on the world. I don’t think that “outsmarting” them would be much of an issue: I don’t remember the last such incidents where demands for getaway cars or similar were placed.
Those mass shootings are not bank robberies. And schools are not high security prisons (yet). At some point of time the U.S. should get over the Amendment that had been added in order to provide the legal infrastructure for maintaining the logistics for human hunting and lynching parties by organised militia acting above the law.
Historically, enabling the sort of terrorising act of weapon-wielding thugs mowing down inferior human beings to teach them a lesson is exactly what the Second Amendment had been added for, under pressure of slave owners.
Individual “self-defense” is not what a “well-regulated militia” is about.
Those who commit mass shootings will rarely self-identify as “criminals”.
Uvalde police response
“We’re police officers! We’re not trained to handle this kind of violence!”
Someone will make a movie
And if all sides dont input the facts, then it will be a great movie and the State of Texas will be Shamed. Because they didnt Add their side. They didnt prove what happened from Their own perspective.
I still wonder where all that riot gear has gone to. The gov. was giving away so much stuff, you would think body armour would be had by all.
If/when the local PD get sued, they will then become 100% of the budget.
Get Your Money's Worth By Defunding The Police
According to the U.S. Supreme Court, police have no duty, moral or otherwise, to help those in trouble, protect individuals from danger, or risk their own lives to save “we the people.”
In other words, you can be outraged that cops in Florida did nothing to stop the school shooter, but technically, it wasn’t part of their job description.
This begs the question: if the police don’t have a duty to protect the public, what are we paying them for? And who exactly do they serve if not you and me?
Typo; Texas
something I'd heard and discounted
but now paying closer attention to is the question of how many kids may have been shot+killed by the cops.
I mean, if you think about it, thats the ONE thing that makes it all have some kind of sense is that at least some of the deaths come from the hands (or rather the guns) of the cops.
Why else would they do this?
And of course, it’s easy to disprove, by them releasing the footage.
Re:
On the one hand that strikes me as an absurd reach, an explanation that reaches far beyond the more likely explanation of ‘they’re cowards and they don’t want video proof of who exactly did or did not do/say something when’.
On the other hand it’s not like ‘trigger happy’ and ‘homicidal’ aren’t traits US police have demonstrated themselves to have, and at this point they deserve zero benefit of the doubt so while I personally don’t think yours is the right explanation I also don’t think it’s one that’s completely out of bounds, and since they can disprove it by simply releasing the footage it’s on them to do so.