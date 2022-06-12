Funniest/Most Insightful Comments Of The Week At Techdirt

This week, our first place winner on the insightful side is Toom1275 with a comment about the USPS seizing “defund the police” facemasks:

Oh look, an actual rights violation by an actual common carrier.

In second place, it’s a comment from Naughty Autie (that also won second place for Funny), responding to another commenter’s thoughts on Truth Social banning people over January 6 comments:

Wow, you’ve sure changed your tune! Before (just yesterday), you were absolutely convinced that it was only ‘woke idealogue’ social media websites like Twitter that engaged in viewpoint-based ‘censorship’. Now you know what moderation based purely on viewpoint actually looks like, and we, the sensible folk on Techdirt, are all laughing at your dismayed reaction.

For editor’s choice on the insightful side, we start with a comment from That One Guy about the Copyright Small Claims Court:

‘Copyright extortion for cheap? Where do we sign up?!’ I expect it will be used and the overwhelming number of people/companies using it will be exactly the sort that shows up so often in TD articles about weaponizing the legal system for fun and profits.

Next, it’s a comment from Upstream about the disconnect between what people care about, and what cops enforce:

Mutual Exclusivity Many years ago, when the state college I attended was first required to make an annual report of campus police activity (the campus police were technically state police, the same as the Highway Patrol, the state Bureau of Investigation, etc), the categories of crimes reported and crimes for which arrests were made were mutually exclusive. That is, for all of the categories that crimes were reported (i.e. rape, assault, robbery, theft, etc) no arrests were made, and for all of the categories for crimes where arrests were made (i.e. drug crimes, DUI, vandalism, etc), no crimes were reported. This mutual exclusivity of crimes reported versus arrests made continued for at least the next two years. As I have said before, if it is not fun or profitable, cops don’t want to be involved. And if it might be dangerous, cops really don’t want to be involved.

Over on the funny side, Naughty Autie took both of the top spots. We already saw the second place comment above (where it also won second place for Insightful), but in first place it’s a comment about blaming video games for mass shootings:

They’ve got a point. To this day I still play Fable II and Fable III on the Xbox 360, and it’s caused me to regularly run up to random people, do a gymnastic flip and land on my knees on their shoulders, and then grip their heads between my thighs before fatally breaking their necks with a sharp twist of my hips. The only reason I haven’t yet been caught is that I’m very, very good at hiding the bodies. 😏

For editor’s choice on the funny side, we start out with a comment from Eric about wireless prices creeping upwards following mergers:

The price of the grill cheese sandwich has not gone up, just the price of the milk for the cheese has increased, thus causing cheese prices to go up, and in turn you will now see an additional line item “cheese recovery cost fee” representing these additional costs. But the cost for the grill cheese is still the same, just your final bill will be higher.

Finally, it’s one more comment from That One Guy, this time in response to the rather inherently flawed assertion that “to claim that Twitter or Facebook has any true competitors is obnoxiously stupid”:

Did… you know what, I’ll give you a few minutes to see it.

