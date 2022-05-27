Social Media Is The Easy Scapegoat For Politicians Who Don’t Want To Deal With Actual Problems
The recent mass murders in Buffalo and Uvalde are sickening, horrifying, and extraordinarily frustrating. And part of that is because, as The Onion keeps having to point out, we live in a world where the underlying message is: ‘No Way To Prevent This,’ Says Only Nation Where This Regularly Happens.
And that is the most frustrating part of this. There are ways to deal with this. But they’re politically infeasible. Democrats focus on what appear to be pretty basic gun control concepts, around background checks, and putting at least some limits on the more extreme weapons out there (i.e., the ones favored in many of these mass murders). Republicans politicians (though, bizarrely, not the actual voters, outside of a few extremes) refuse to even consider any kind of gun laws. At all.
Republican talking points have focused on mental health. And, clearly, that is an issue. But it also raises the question: why aren’t Republicans then in favor of better, more readily available, mental healthcare for everyone? Or, even more to the point, why are Republicans, who say they’re concerned about mental healthcare, unwilling to consider gun laws that might keep guns out of the hands of those who are at risk of committing a mass murder?
And, Democrats, being feckless and incompetent as always, take all of their talking points and focus by letting Republicans frame the debate entirely, always on the defensive, and rarely, if ever, making even the slightest attempt to frame things in a positive manner. It’s always just pushing back on Republican’s and their dishonest framing.
Both parties deserve each other, but neither seems to want to explore actual solutions.
And thus, they’re converging on the same nonsense: blame social media.
We saw it in New York, where it’s now clear there were multiple levels of government failings that contributed to the situation in Buffalo, but where the Governor and the Attorney General have decided it was easier to blame social media than to tackle the real issues related to a racist teenager deciding to commit mass murder.
And, now we’re seeing people trying to do the same regarding the equally horrifying mass murder (of children!) in Texas. US Senate candidate from Georgia, Herschel Walker, (who is not exactly known for coherently talking about anything) went on TV to argue that the answer can’t be taking away 2nd Amendment rights, but should be taking away 1st Amendment rights.
In that video he says:
What we need to do is look into how we can stop those things. You talk about doing the disinformation. What about getting a department that can look at young men that’s looking at women that’s looking at social media. What about doing that? Looking into things like that? And we can stop things that way. Yet they want to just continue to talk about taking away your Constitutional rights…
News flash, Herschel: a department that is looking into the speech of people also is taking away constitutional rights. It’s the first one. The one before the one you’re talking about.
But, even if you want to dismiss that as Herschel Walker being Herschel Walker, there are more serious conversations that seem to want to keep pointing the finger at social media as well. The Washington Post, for example, has a story covering both mass murders with the title: As young gunmen turn toward new social networks, old safeguards fail. And again, it seems to want to suggest there’s some sort of blame here:
Both the Uvalde, Texas, shooter and the one in Buffalo, used a combination of disappearing video-app Snapchat, Instagram direct messages, chat-app Discord and social-app Yubo to meet people and share their violent plans with acquaintances. In the case of the Buffalo shooting, the gunman also used video streaming platform Twitch to publicize his deadly attack.
These apps are communications apps. People communicate with them. It’s weird to blame the tools for the actual communications, but that always seems to be the focus.
And, to some extent, I understand the psychological reasons for this. The framing of the debate means actual solutions are off the table. I mean, anyone who even mentions guns is accused of “politicizing” tragedy. So, it’s easy as a kind of venting to focus anger and blame on the tech industry at a moment when the media narrative has been already beating up on that industry from every direction. So why not just blame mass murder on it as well?
To be clear, I actually think the meat of the Washington Post article is fairly balanced, and it includes comments from smart people highlighting that these services have been mostly incredibly powerful in useful ways for people. But, it just feels like the frustration about not being able to do anything about the bigger issues — guns and mental health — means everyone is converging on the current favorite punching bag: social media.
Discord didn’t make the kid shoot up a school
Instagram didn’t pass the law that let the kid purchase a gun when he turned 18
the tools aren’t to blame – the violence-glorifying culture of America is
Re: Do we actually want solutions?
I’ve been doing a bunch of research and discussion on this topic. There are a few strong contributing factors that I (and others) have identified. First, there is an extremely strong correlation between lead exposure and violent crime, with about a 20/21 year lag. A mother’s exposure to elevated lead levels will have detrimental effects on at least the next three generations, so even though lead exposure has diminished greatly since around 1975, we’re still seeing second and third order effects. Some of those living in poverty may still be experiencing first order effects.
Second, there is a strong correlation between economic disparity and violent crime, across all nations of the world, regardless of the legality or availability of weapons. Globally and in the US, economic disparity is at record levels and only getting worse. The economically challenged have less hope than ever of breaking out of their financial trap, and there’s little more dangerous than a human who feels they have nothing to lose. Improve people’s lives enough that they have hope, and much of this violence will go away.
Third, are social media echo chambers, clickbait extremist propaganda, and disinformation. The media is in it for the money, and things that cause outrage sell. We (collective) are literally paying the media to make people angry. An overdose of anger then leads to lashing out in one form or another.
Fourth, there is a high cost to getting mental help. Both financially, and in social credit. Even among those who can afford to buy mental help, they risk being ostracized, and potentially losing job opportunities and even constitutional rights. Creating options for cheap or free confidential mental health help could have a dramatic impact.
Fifth, the data shows, at least in the US, that most violent crime is committed with stolen weapons. These weapons are stolen from homes and from cars. A program to give vouchers for gun safes to the economically challenged could help the theft from homes, while changing the laws that cause people to leave their guns in their cars could help reduce theft from cars; parking lots at “gun free” zones are hot targets.
Re:
No, but the US Congress passed a law that puts guns into the hands of 18 year olds will-they/nil-they. A law that was used in many of our lifetimes.
Wake me up with that changes.
Regarding another case:
Social Media Is The Easy Scapegoat For Parents Who Don’t Want To Actually Deal With Their Children’s Problems
Just sayin’.
Oh, I certainly blame social media
It is a major channel where people consume the stuff that they build into some victim philosophy.
The problem is that social media is a reflection of society. And it’s a problem if every nutjob is able to find their personal echo chamber for amplifying crap by throwing it back and forth and adding new crap (just like a laser amplifies photons) until it bursts out.
The only way social media can both be functional and not dysfunctional is by moderation: enough crap has to get drained and not reflected to avoid the terminal buildup.
Now particularly the problem from the MAGA-Republican side is that they want to blame every consequence on social media while at the same time they don’t want to see any moderation on the crap they inject into the system.
They want their cake, they want to eat it too, and they want to shit on the head of the baker and tell them they stink.
Yes, the massive dissemination of both centralised and non-centralised “information” and the resulting effects on mass psychology are a real problem and reached a new dimension during two World Wars that focused populations via radio broadcasts.
It is a really big problem of our times how to maturely approach the potential and dangers of an age of unprecedented dissemination of content (which can be all of information, disinformation, fiction, and thought).
It’s nonsensical to assume that a First Amendment from the 18th century will be all we’ll ever need to surmount this challenge of a new age. And it is pathetic to think that the solution to this (and most other) emerging problems is going to be fingerpointing.
Instead of developing robust mechanisms and frameworks that will keep content amplification from resulting in recurring catastrophes, politicians try finding people to blame for progress.
Apropos solutions from the 18th century applying to the 21st century: the Second Amendment obviously also does not apply to the same situation now than it did then.
Politicians really need to pull their collective heads out of the long-rotten ass of James Madison and work on keeping the Constitution a framework that makes sense for dealing with the emerging problems of the present.
Instead of focusing on finding more and more scapegoats for the discrepancy between 18th and 21st century. Social media and mass media provide problems of unprecedented scale, and problems need solutions and strategies rather than culprits.
Re:
You mean means like Putin uses to support the fiction he is not at war, but rather liberating Ukraine?
Re: Re:
Well, nobody could accuse you of being an echo chamber here.
Re:
The problems present on social media and mass media are nothing more than our societal problems. There were plenty of mass murders before social media, and to blame it now, well, is just plane ignorant of the underlying societal issues and history.
Getting rid of social media will not fix the deep rooted societal issues.
Twitter can disappear tomorrow and there will still be another mass shooting. Why? Because of easy access to guns, not social media.
Re: Re:
Getting rid of the resonator in a LASER will not get rid of the photons, either. But the quality of the discharge is entirely different.
Re: Re: For want of the Some Asshole Initiative...
Twitter can disappear tomorrow and there will still be another mass shooting. Why? Because of easy access to guns, not social media.
Media channels ensuring that anyone who shoots up a bunch of people will have their name and face aired constantly for days at a time, giving them the sort of fame that you normally have to be rich and/or famous to get probably doesn’t help.
The cry of the politician looking for a soundbite
‘Something Must Be Done*!!’
*So long as it doesn’t negatively impact any rich and/or powerful donors/figures.
You're WRONG with Herschel Walker
He is a senatorial hopeful.
Re:
Well, in light of the quote it’s probably safe to state “some kind of full”.
easy to blame apps. because apps are easy to regulate or ban. not so with guns. then it is a people problem and nothing can be done.
Re:
The actual kind of tool is much less important than the efficiency with which it allows wide and fast redistribution of content.
That we don’t have the lag of communication inherent to carrier pigeons and riding messengers makes a vast difference to what kind of society emerges under whose control and how conflicts arise and get resolved.
Blaming an individual tool rather than wrapping one’s head around what the technological advances imply for society is a futile exercise.
Re:
Pardon me, sir. I’d like a word with you about that…
Isn’t all news done the onion style now?
I can’t tell anymore.
Social Media doesn’t propose laws or pass laws.
The fuckheads blaming social media are supposed to.
If you think they will do something this time about the dead, have you not been paying attention?
1,000,000 people died while some pretended covid wasn’t a thing and while we have a buncha dead kids its not up to a million yet & hey forced birth will replace those lost kids so that they can keep sucking on the teat of the NRA.
Your rights do not allow you to leave a bodycount in your wake, and if you are okay with blocking anything that might slow down your right to put a clip into a deer in 15 seconds you need to explain how a background check or waiting period is to much vs dead kids.
We aren’t coming for your fucking weapons, even if every mass shooting gets you to purchase even more of them increasing the supply of weapons that can end up in the hands of people who shouldn’t have them.
The newest idea is to turn schools into fucking prisons with man trapping gates and controlled doors. Because spending millions to build more prisons is a better answer than background checks & closing loop holes that allow cities to be flooded with straw purchased weapons.
Why does Congress get better security than our children do? Most of them are old and useless and those born fetuses might grow up to be something worthwhile.