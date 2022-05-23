DOJ Changes CFAA Policy, Will No Longer Bring Criminal Charges Against Security Researchers
11th Circuit Disagrees With The 5th Circuit (But Actually Explains Its Work): Florida’s Social Media Bill Still (Mostly) Unconstitutional

Daily Deal: Bose Series 2 Wireless In-Ear Bluetooth Headset (Certified Refurbished)

Deals

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Mon, May 23rd 2022 11:19am -

The Bose Series 2 Bluetooth Headset provides up to 4.5 hours of talk time and 100 hours of standby time so you can keep in touch with friends, family, and business associates when you’re on the go. The Bluetooth wireless headset is engineered to automatically adjust as noise levels change so that you can hear your end of the conversation better. The noise-rejecting microphone lets the person on the other end hear you crystal clear — even if there’s noise and wind. Bose’s TriPort acoustic structure ensures a natural voice quality, whatever the volume level. Get yours for only $80.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Filed Under:

Leave a Comment
If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Your email address will not be published.

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here

Comment Options:

Make this the or (get credits or sign in to see balance) what's this?

What's this?

Techdirt community members with Techdirt Credits can spotlight a comment as either the "First Word" or "Last Word" on a particular comment thread. Credits can be purchased at the Techdirt Insider Shop »

DOJ Changes CFAA Policy, Will No Longer Bring Criminal Charges Against Security Researchers
11th Circuit Disagrees With The 5th Circuit (But Actually Explains Its Work): Florida’s Social Media Bill Still (Mostly) Unconstitutional
Follow Techdirt

Techdirt Daily Newsletter

Techdirt Deals
Techdirt Insider Discord
The latest chatter on the Techdirt Insider Discord channel...
Loading...