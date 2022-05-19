NY Launches Ridiculous, Blatantly Unconstitutional ‘Investigations’ Into Twitch, Discord; Deflecting Blame From NY’s Own Failings
Daily Deal: Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for Windows

Thu, May 19th 2022

Microsoft Office 2021 Professional is the perfect choice for any professional who needs to handle data and documents. It comes with many new features that will make you more productive in every stage of development, whether it’s processing paperwork or creating presentations from scratch – whatever your needs are. You’ll also get 3 courses teaching you how to start a business, how to do your own accounting, and how to become a financial analyst. The bundle costs $60.

