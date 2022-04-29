Houston Passes Ordinance Forcing Businesses To Install Cameras, Provide Warrantless Access To Recordings
from the fighting-crime-by-oppressing-citizens dept
Citing a post-pandemic shutdown surge in violent crime and some other shaky reasoning, the city council of Houston, Texas has decided the time has come to violate the rights of business owners. Here’s Elizabeth Nolan Brown for Reason:
Officials in Houston, Texas, have voted to require an array of businesses—including bars, convenience stores, and strip clubs—to install surveillance cameras and make footage from them readily available to police. The dystopian move is a transparently unconstitutional attempt by city leaders to circumvent Fourth Amendment protections against unreasonable searches and seizures.
To access video from the cameras, police officers will not need a warrant.
Here’s how the city council justifies its decision to increase the expenses of some Houston business owners while simultaneously eliminating their Fourth Amendment rights.
The City Attorney and Chief of Police for the Houston Police Department recommend that City Council approve an Ordinance amending Chapter 28 of the Code of Ordinances to add a new Article XXI, containing Sections 28-671 through 673, and to add a new Section 28-411.
As background, the City of Houston has experienced an increase of violent crimes due to the pandemic, social anxiety and economic uncertainty, open carry law and a strained criminal justice system resulting in a criminal backlog of cases. The City of Houston Code of Ordinances does not currently require that owners and operators of bars, nightclubs, sexually oriented businesses, convenience stores, and game rooms provide exterior video coverage of their buildings.
The first paragraph makes it clear no businesses were asking for this imposition, despite also being victims (directly or indirectly) of the increase in violent crimes.
The second paragraph provides a list of several possible contributors to this crime rate increase, none of which will be addressed by this new law. The pandemic, social anxiety, and economic uncertainty go ignored. The open carry law, passed in late 2021 and opposed by many Texas law enforcement agencies, may be a contributing factor but the law has not been in place long enough to assess its contribution to Houston crime rates. And the “strained justice system” is something Houston has apparently dealt with for more than a half-decade without making any progress.
The solution to a bunch of problems that seem unrelated to the targeted businesses is to make the businesses pay for the proposed solution while eliminating part of their rights. It’s a pretty heavy ask from the city.
The purpose of the proposed amendment to Chapter 28, Miscellaneous Offenses and Provisions, is to establish a requirement for bars, nightclubs, sexually oriented businesses, convenience stores, and game rooms to install exterior security cameras providing video coverage from the exterior of the building to the property line. The ordinance lists technical specifications for the cameras, which must operate at all times. The ordinance also requires convenience stores to place lighting, at least six foot-candles in brightness, in any place to which customers are permitted access. The lighting must be turned on between sunset and sunrise and shall not be directed onto residential properties.
The camera and lighting requirements are to take effect on the 90th day following passage and approval of this ordinance. Additionally, the ordinance requires that a camera owner or operator store video footage for no less than 30 days, and provide HPD with the footage within 72 hours of a request.
This demand that businesses purchase, maintain, and deploy camera systems that fit these specifications — as well as provide warrantless access to any recordings police express an interest in — is further justified by even more disingenuous statements by the city.
The collaboration between local businesses and law enforcement to leverage technology will prove invaluable in the efforts to better identify and apprehend persons alleged to have committed violent crimes.
“Collaboration” generally means entities working together to achieve a common goal, rather than one entity forcing several other entities to comply with its demands or be subject to $500/day fines.
There is no impact to the fiscal budget or no additional spending authority.
Well, sure… not when you offload the entire cost to the private sector. It’s easy to limit government spending when you make citizens open their own wallets to purchase government-mandated surveillance equipment.
This new law won’t continue to remain cost-neutral for long. The ACLU has already stated the new law is unconstitutional. So has the Institute for Justice, which has called on the city to ditch the law before it’s enacted. These are the kinds of statements that proceed lawsuits, which will definitely impact the fiscal budget. While certain kinds of businesses are subject to closer regulation, a blanket ordinance that treats a large variety of businesses as contributors to Houston’s crime problem isn’t going to survive a courtroom challenge.
Filed Under: 4th amendment, houston, houston pd, police, surveillance, surveillance cameras, texas
Comments on “Houston Passes Ordinance Forcing Businesses To Install Cameras, Provide Warrantless Access To Recordings”
'Collaboration', mafia style
Mandatory creation of video, including at businesses where a number of customers would probably rather not have their presence made publicly available, with the video able to be demanded by the police sans warrant at-will and with all the costs paid for by the businesses with penalties for refusal…
Yup, that certainly sounds like a ‘collaboration’ to me, in the same way that the nicely dressed men in suits talking about what a nice business you have are just engaging in a ‘friendly chat’.
Which city council’s wife’s sisters cousin just started a business selling the only approved video systems?
How this is gonna go.
“I’m sorry, officer, but I have to store so much footage under the law that I literally have no server space left to run my business even.”
It’s like Texas, Florida, New York and California are all one-upping each other to see who can pass the most blatantly unconstitutional law.
The old west knew that guns and alcohol did not mix, which is why most towns banned the carrying of guns inside the town.
Based on experience with police cameras, they will understand when you tell them the camera was not on.
Re:
Just wait until the HPD screws up again and see how interested the City will be in having all those mandatory cameras recording cops.
Re: Re: Police vs. Security cameras.
Yeah, given the recent history of drunken cops recorded by bar security cameras and getting caught lying about an altercation, this could backfire spectacularly, at least from the HPD’s point of view.
Maybe the city council has a secret agenda here…Nah, it’s Texas.
Re: Re:
‘Turns out a lot of your officers are visiting bars and sex-shops on a regular basis. Like nearly all of them and not always when out of uniform. Since we’re already required to create the video and share it on demand we figured, why not give it to any press outlet that wants a peek, you were such big fans of the first two steps I can’t imagine you’d have a problem with the third.’
I plead for a fifth.
Up next the state of Texas to announce plans to save money by requiring national guard tooops to be quartered at private residences.
Cost-neutral
Clearly they need to amend the bill to specify that the businesses must pay all resulting legal fees.
Re:
Shush you, don’t give them ideas.
Wait…. did George Orwell come back to life and pen this law? I’ll keep my eye on the shelves of my local bookstore in hopes of seeing something else new from him.
Interesting idea.
HOW about
The police setting up camera systems to cover the Local companies. It wouldnt be to hard.
They could even afford the GOOD/BETTER/BEST camera’s and systems.
It Could also be used as a preventative. It would be in Public areas, and cover MORE then the inside of DARK buildings. 1 well placed Good 4k camera could cover more then 1 business.
Police body cameras fail all the time. Same thing could happen here