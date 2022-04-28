Clearance Sale: Last Chance To Get Our Boxed Version Of The CIA’s Training Card Game

If you’ve been around Techdirt for a while, you’ll probably recall that almost exactly four years ago, we launched our Kickstarter for CIA: Collect It All. This was our version of an internal CIA training card game, called “Collection Deck” that was partially released in response to a FOIA request. The release included heavily redacted cards. We redesigned the cards to make them much nicer, and then came up with our own scenarios and CIA methods to fill in the blanks where the redactions had been.

The Kickstarter was quite successful, with over 4,000 people supporting the project. Over the years since then, we’ve continued to sell the game in various places. We’re now down to just a few copies left of our original printing, and we don’t currently have plans to print any more. The remaining copies are for sale on Amazon at a steep discount as we try to clear out our last remaining copies. This may be your last chance to get a boxed copy of the game, so please check it out! Already got one? Get a backup copy! Or buy one for a friend. The underlying game is public domain and the other elements are released under a Creative Commons license, so you can still download the files to print and play if you’d like. However, having a professionally produced boxed version of the game is quite a different experience.

