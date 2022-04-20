Intel Wants To Add Unproven ‘Emotion Detection’ AI To Distance Learning Tech
‘Cristal’ Champagne People Opposing Trademark For Oregon Winery’s ‘Crystal Visions’ Wine

‘Cristal’ Champagne People Opposing Trademark For Oregon Winery’s ‘Crystal Visions’ Wine

Trademark

from the cristal-clear dept

Wed, Apr 20th 2022 03:37pm -

What is it about producing champagne that turns you into a trademark bullying jackwagon? Readers here will know that the Comite Champagne, or CIVC, is purely a trademark bully for champagne producers out of France, policing the rest of the world to ensure nobody dares call anything not produced by one of its constituents anything remotely resembling “champagne.” But this ownership culture that must certainly have been learned from the top down in this micro-industry has also spilled over at the winery level.

For an example of this, you need only look to Louis Roederer, producers of famed brand Cristal, and its attempt to oppose the trademark registration of a small Oregon winery that makes a sparkling wine branded as Crystal Visions.

Melaney Schmidt and Malia Myers are the sparkling wine specialists behind Landmass Wines in Cascade Locks. In 2019 the duo named a new sparkling pinot noir Crystal Visions in honor of their admiration for the singer Stevie Nicks. The phrase “crystal visions” appears in the lyrics of the Fleetwood Mac song “Dreams.”

Schmidt and Myers then did what they should have: applied for a trademark on the brand with the USPTO. From there, an attorney was assigned to review the application and to search out any potentially conflicting trademarks that had already been registered, and then pushed the application through to publication. From there, the companies and individuals of the world got 30 days to oppose the trademark.

Louis Roederer asked for an extension to review and then finally filed an opposition to the mark. In addition, counsel for the company sent a letter to Landmass Wines claiming that its branding could cause confusion with the public between the two brands.

And that, dear readers, is pretty fucking stupid. Cristal is a hundreds-per-bottle French sparkling white wine sold in a distinctive bottle. Crystal Visions is a sparkling red wine that costs about as much as a short cab ride and sold in a bottle that looks nothing like a bottle of Cristal. There is no real confusion to be had here.

Cristal is made with grapes from grand cru vineyards in France’s Champagne region. Cristal’s distinctive clear glass bottle is wrapped in gold cellophane to protect the wine from ultraviolet rays. The bottle features an understated label and a traditional cork. Cristal is also expensive and enjoyed by both David and Victoria Beckham.

Crystal Visions is made with grapes from Underwood Mountain in the Columbia Gorge, and it is cellophane-free. The wine’s label is pure pop art, and the bottle is sealed with a metal crown cap. Crystal Visions is inexpensive, and it is unknown whether the Beckhams have ever enjoyed it. If they did, they could buy a case of Crystal Visions for about the price of one bottle of Cristal.

This should be a simple case to make and win in front of any sane juror or judge. Or member of the public. Or the USPTO attorney who reviewed the application. Or, let’s say, a particularly intelligent golden retriever. But, because Louis Roederer is big and Landmass Wines is small, the former can simply drown the latter in court and legal costs. As a result, Landmass has decided to simply abandon its application and rebrand the wine.

“We’re being told we can’t use something we worked hard to create, only because we’re so small. It feels like bullying, and there’s nothing we can do about it,” Myers said.

Correct, unfortunately, on all counts.

Filed Under: , , , ,
Companies: landmass wines, louis roederer

2 CommentsLeave a Comment
If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...
Rate this comment as insightful
Rate this comment as funny
You have rated this comment as insightful
You have rated this comment as funny
Flag this comment as abusive/trolling/spam
You have flagged this comment
The first word has already been claimed
The last word has already been claimed
Insightful Lightbulb icon Funny Laughing icon Abusive/trolling/spam Flag icon Insightful badge Lightbulb icon Funny badge Laughing icon Comments icon

Comments on “‘Cristal’ Champagne People Opposing Trademark For Oregon Winery’s ‘Crystal Visions’ Wine”

Subscribe: RSS Leave a comment
2 Comments

Add Your Comment

Your email address will not be published.

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here

Comment Options:

Make this the or (get credits or sign in to see balance) what's this?

What's this?

Techdirt community members with Techdirt Credits can spotlight a comment as either the "First Word" or "Last Word" on a particular comment thread. Credits can be purchased at the Techdirt Insider Shop »

Intel Wants To Add Unproven ‘Emotion Detection’ AI To Distance Learning Tech
‘Cristal’ Champagne People Opposing Trademark For Oregon Winery’s ‘Crystal Visions’ Wine
Follow Techdirt

Techdirt Daily Newsletter

Techdirt Deals
Techdirt Insider Discord
The latest chatter on the Techdirt Insider Discord channel...
Loading...