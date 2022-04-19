It Can Always Get Dumber: Ron DeSantis Moves To Eliminate The Ridiculous Disney Exemption To His Unconstitutional Social Media Bill Because He’s Mad At Disney
from the the-most-ridiculous-place-on-earth dept
It can always get dumber. As you’ll recall, last year Florida
man governor Ron DeSantis, as part of his big push to become the new populist leader of ignorant people, pushed for a law to force social media websites to host political content they didn’t want to host. He convinced the subservient Florida Legislature to pass that bill, but not before his staff personally teamed up with lawyers from Disney to insert a buffoonish theme park exemption, that said the law didn’t apply to you if you owned a theme park in Florida. The bill’s author admitted flat out on the floor of the Florida Legislature that this was done to protect Disney from having to worry about the law.
Of course, that was back in the before times, when the GOP wanted to cater to Disney, the largest employer in Florida, and a company that is often deeply connected to that state’s politics. It was little surprise that the company was able to get that obviously, blatantly corrupt and silly carveout, because that’s how it works.
But, over the past month or so, the idiotic narrative has shifted, and now Disney is part of the latest dumb culture war, based on it coming out against a differently stupid culture war bill from DeSantis to enable parents to sue teachers for teaching anything the parents feel is inappropriate for the age of their children — a law that has no purpose other than to create a massive chilling effect in classrooms.
Leaving aside the constitutional issues with that bill, the social media bill was quickly tossed out as unconstitutional on multiple levels by a federal district court judge. Florida has appealed, and that case will be heard soon. While the judge mentioned the Disney exemption, it mattered very little to the overall analysis of why the bill was unconstitutional. It was just, shall we say, additional color. Without it, the ruling was clear, the bill would still be equally unconstitutional. However, the judge noted that the exclusion itself was problematic:
The State asserted in its brief that the [Disney exemption] provision could survive intermediate scrutiny, but the proper level of scrutiny is strict, and in any event, when asked at oral argument, the State could suggest no theory under which the exclusion could survive even intermediate scrutiny. The State says this means only that the exclusion fails, but that is at least questionable. Despite the obvious constitutional issue posed by the exclusion, the Legislature adopted it, apparently unwilling to subject favored Florida businesses to the statutes’ onerous regulatory burdens.
But, of course, now that Disney is no longer a “favored Florida business,” DeSantis (again, his own Legislative Affairs Director, Stephanie Kopelousos, worked with Disney and the legislature to insert — in her words — the “New Disney Language” into the bill) wants to take this benefit away.
Just so we put this all in perspective: Ron DeSantis pushed for and passed an unconstitutional social media content moderation bill, which included an equally unconstitutional carveout for Disney, to protect the largest employer in his state. The following year, because of Disney’s timid opposition to another unconstitutional bill, DeSantis now wants to remove the unconstitutional exemption to the unconstitutional bill to punish Disney for its political speech.
Can they all lose?
DeSantis has put out a proclamation seeking to have the Florida Legislature (who, remember, his office gave the Disney language to) remove the Disney language to punish them. Florida’s legislative session already wrapped up last month, but DeSantis has called them to a new special session for what appears to be a “bash Disney” special session. There are apparently some other anti-Disney proposals that he wants them to consider as well, but the key one is now to remove this exemption.
So, to be clear: Disney is a terrible company for many, many reasons (often detailed here). The social media bill is clearly unconstitutional. The Disney theme park exemption was both unconstitutional and a shameful public display not just of the corrupt level of coordination between Disney and the government, but the shamelessness with which they knew they could do that kind of meddling. The exemption shouldn’t exist. The law shouldn’t exist. The education law is equally problematic, and a full frontal attack on teachers’ autonomy in creating the best lesson plans for students.
But, deliberately attacking a company, and making legislative moves to punish that company in direct response to that company’s speech (especially political speech) is also unconstitutional retaliation. Even if the underlying move — getting rid of the exemption — is the right thing to do. What’s even more ridiculous is that by doing something like this, DeSantis hands Disney all the ammo it needs to go point out that this is retaliation for its political speech (though, in this case, they’re unlikely to bother, since the entire bill is going to be tossed out as unconstitutional anyway).
Of course, it’s quite clear that DeSantis honestly doesn’t care about what’s constitutional, or what’s right, or what’s in any of these laws. He wants to run for President in 2024, and the only way to do that is to fuel the moral outrage machine better than the last President.
And so here we are. In the most ridiculous place on earth.
And I’d rather be anywhere else.
Filed Under: 1st amendment, content moderation, culture war, education, florida, free speech, punishment, retaliation, ron desantis, social media, theme park exemption
Companies: disney
Comments on “It Can Always Get Dumber: Ron DeSantis Moves To Eliminate The Ridiculous Disney Exemption To His Unconstitutional Social Media Bill Because He’s Mad At Disney”
It, indeed, gets dumber. But every time it gets dumber, it gets dumber.
It's a cliché, but…
…we truly are living in the dumbest timeline. You were right on twitter, Mike: Idiocracy was far too kind.
Re: Reminds me of that old joke
The optimist believes we are living in the best of all possible timelines. The pessimist knows it.
No masks in florida politics I see
When it comes to honesty in politics it should really never be ‘honest about corruption’ but damn if some people haven’t thrown all subtlety out the window and have decided to make crystal clear to the world just how corrupt and hateful towards the constitution they are.
I think the only thing more disturbing than the possibility that a state governor is really that petty and stupid is that he’s doing this because he knows urinating on the constitution will play well to his supporters, turning one problematic person into a bunch of them.
Re:
I first read “No masks in Florida” as “no COVID-protecting facemasks in Florida” in relation to DeSantis’ Pandemic-denialist stance but you meant the other interpretation.
Turns out both interpretations fit.
Re:
And compound that with the fact that he wants to be President.
What’s sad is that he’s succeeding.
tin pot dictator
DeSantis has moved to remove all aspects of local authority from counties and cities since he was elected, he’s absolutely transparent about his autocracy – he was unhappy that the state republicans weren’t carving out the congressional district maps in a completely partisan way so he vetoed their proposal and has somehow arranged it so that he alone gets to choose the new districts.
Because he can use Disney as a convenient scapegoat now he’s moving to remove the local authority they have had for self government of their property since they purchased the land in the 60s – this is arguably not a completely bad thing, but his reasons for it are not any of the reasons that have brought up before, but because they dared to speak against him. Since Disney has more money than god or the state, I’m sure the court battles over this are going to be long and and costly to our state, but our AGs under this and the previous GOP administration have not been afraid to waste taxpayer money fighting court cases they know are absolutely without merit.
Unfortunately his posturing works, he’s treated like the second coming of god, right after his orange king.
Re:
The only thing more disturbing that a politician reading from the Dictators-For-Dummies book is how many people support them.
Re: Re:
When you think about the connections between Christian nationalism and conservative politics in general, the connection becomes clear: Conservatives, by and large, want to be ruled by a single supreme entity that makes all the hard decisions for everyone in service of “the greater good”. The GOP’s slide into being a party of overt authoritarianism fits in perfectly with that thinking. God is Dear Leader and Dear Leader is God—a mindset perfectly displayed by people damn near worshipping a golden statue of Donald Trump at CPAC last year.
The difference between genius and stupidity is that there are limits to genius.
Pass the Popcorn
I’m really anticipating the fireworks, even if I am naively optimistic. So this would be state autocrat is going up against a global company that has already successfully bought off Congress to ridiculously extend copyright twice, owns ABC, and has media distribution that he can only dream about. He thinks he can win a PR war like this? Not that I’m cheering for Disney, though I’m sure as hell not cheering for DeSantis. This could still be fun to watch.
Re:
Nationally? Probably not. In Florida? Hell yes.