Supreme Court Deals Blow To Lying Cops, Lowers Bar For Malicious Prosecution Lawsuits
I’ll admit this recent decision sort of passed me by. My brief read of it suggested nothing more was happening than an affirmation of preexisting law via lots of procedural discussion. There are plenty of hoops people who have been falsely accused of crimes need to jump through before a court will even entertain their complaints. And there’s plenty of immunity — some qualified and some absolute — that stands in the way of seeking justice. Most of these claims fail. And for obvious reasons. Plenty of inmates feel they’ve been falsely accused. Few actually have been. Even fewer still can actually prove it.
But the Supreme Court’s Thompson v. Clark decision [PDF] rewrites the law, giving even more people the option to pursue malicious prosecution lawsuits. The bar is no longer a declaration of innocence by a judge or a jury. It can now be brought when prosecutors refuse to prosecute because no evidence supports the charges. This is (potentially) huge, as Mark Joseph Stern reports for Slate.
The Supreme Court has spent years debating whether the Fourth Amendment prohibits “malicious prosecutions,” or the filing of bogus criminal charges, without arriving at an answer. On Monday, Kavanaugh finally broke this impasse with an unexpectedly great decision that underscores his talent for dressing up major decisions in the guise of minor ones. His opinion in Thompson v. Clark declared that the court has already recognized a Fourth Amendment right against malicious prosecutions, which he defined as the “wrongful initiation of charges without probable cause.” Kavanaugh’s assertion is not actually true, but it doesn’t matter: The Supreme Court has now willed this protection into existence, establishing a federal shield against falsified charges.
This is obviously not the preferred path for precedent. But we’ll take it, I guess? I mean the Third Party Doctrine and the doctrine of qualified immunity exists nowhere in the laws passed by Congress, but they’re still both law of the land thanks to Supreme Court decisions. Getting the law wrong to reach the right conclusion increases the chances the Supreme Court will review this decision in the future and undo the majority’s decision, but for now, this means people that actually haven’t been convicted or served any time can sue cops and prosecutors for trying to prosecute them on bogus charges, rather than limited to those against whom the bogus charges have stuck.
The path to this point is completely unsurprising. A person asserted their rights when law enforcement showed up unexpectedly at their doorway. And police responded with violence and “contempt of cop” charges against the person asserting their rights.
Larry Thompson lived with his fiancée (now wife) and their newborn baby girl in an apartment in Brooklyn, New York. In January 2014, Thompson’s sister-in-law was also staying there. The sister-in-law apparently suffered from a mental illness. One day that January, the sister-in-law called 911 and claimed that Thompson was sexually abusing his one-week-old baby daughter. Two Emergency Medical Technicians promptly responded. When the EMTs arrived at the family’s apartment, Thompson asked the EMTs why they were there and denied that anyone had called 911. The EMTs left and informed the police of the situation.
The EMTs and four police officers then returned to the apartment. When they arrived, Thompson told them that they could not come in without a warrant. The police officers nonetheless entered and, after a brief scuffle, handcuffed Thompson. The EMTs followed the officers into the apartment and examined the baby. After finding red marks on the baby’s body, the EMTs took the baby to the hospital for evaluation. The marks turned out to be a case of diaper rash. The medical professionals found no signs of abuse.
Meanwhile, the police officers arrested Thompson for resisting their entry into the apartment. Thompson was taken to a local hospital and then to jail. While Thompson was in custody, one of the police officers prepared and filed a criminal complaint charging Thompson with obstructing governmental administration and resisting arrest. Thompson remained in custody for two days. A judge then released him on his own recognizance.
Before the trial, the prosecution dismissed the charges. No explanation was given by prosecutors and the judge simply accepted the motion to dismiss without comment. According to precedent, this shouldn’t be enough to allow a lawsuit of this type to proceed. There was no “affirmative indications of innocence,” only a dismissal without explanation.
The Supreme Court says the previous bar for malicious prosecution suits was too high. Fourth Amendment claims — like false searches and seizures that lead to bogus criminal charges — can now be pursued in federal court even without an actual acquittal or judicial determination of innocence.
So… the Fourth Amendment and the path to justice both got a little better, perhaps by accident. When so much goes the government’s way in cases like these, we’ll take any wins we can get. And this should make it a bit clearer to cops and prosecutors that lying about criminal acts to punish someone for asserting their rights is going to be a bit more difficult to defend.
Or on the other hand.
Maybe police officers won’t arrest anyone fearing they might get it wrong and be sued. Why even risk it?
Re:
If they’ve done nothing wrong, they have nothing to fear.
Re: Re: Damned if they do and damned if they don't.
As I said, “why risk it”? You willing to bet your home that the caller was telling the truth?
In the example given above, if a police officer can be sued for investigating a recorded 911 call from a confirmed destination, then all domestic violence calls could be thwarted simply by closing the door. The police officers didn’t get to talk to the women who made the 911 call that they were sent to investigate so they don’t know how credible it was. Should the 911 operator also be held liable for sending them there in the first place?
If it was a valid call and the police didn’t investigate, eventually the child would end up in the hospital or the morgue. In my opinion, that would be when I would hold the police liable.
Re: Re: Re:
If they can’t get voluntary cooperation what’s wrong with going and getting a warrant?
Re: Re: Re:
Somewhat off topic, but you do know that it’s not just women who get abused, don’t you? The reverse also happens, more than you might think. Women are just as capable of being abusers as men, and many men are the victims rather than the aggressors. Just something to keep in mind instead of automatically assuming that any 911 call about domestic violence must be done by a woman.
Re: Re: Re:
Yeah! We really need some sort of mechanism to allow police to legally obtain entry to private property whenever they suspect a crime might have happened and need to find some actual evidence of it.
We have to make sure they can only use this power when they’re searching for proof of a specific crime, though. Like if a citizen calls 911 and tells them about it.
Maybe we could call it a “warrant”, since such a search would be warranted under those sorts of circumstances.
Man, something like that would be super helpful for these poor police officers, who are just trying to keep defenseless kids safe from abusive invasions of their privacy.
Re:
Which is exactly how it should be. Or are you complaining because no cop will be able to enter your home without a warrant, arrest you without due process, and then prosecute you with woefully insufficient evidence?
Re:
Then they can fuck off and flip burgers for a living (where their work will be graciously accepted, regardless of quality).
Re: Re:
“Fuck off”! Interesting you would say that since a great number of cops who haven’t quit, retired or transferred are doing just that. “Drive and wave”.
No Take-Backsies
Interesting to note the similarities between this situation, and typical patent & copyright troll activities.
File a baseless legal action against someone, then as soon as someone realizes they might actually fight back, drop it before it actually goes to court.
Obviously, there’s a world of difference between civil lawsuits and criminal prosecution, and this won’t directly affect them. But I wonder if this might soon be used as an extra nudge towards new or improved anti-SLAPP statutes and similar measures.
Yeah, I’m a little confused by this too. I thought police were just “slave catchers”? Occupiers of Black and Brown communities. Now they want more cops in Black and Brown communities and a crackdown on crime when nobody wants to be a cop anymore. I’m waiting for all those who have been attacking the police for the last 2 years to say “just joking” even though it will take this country 10 years to recover from their joke.
Damned if they do and damned if they don't.
@Davec
You are missing a few things here, or you are just a boot licker.
No one is saying the police can not investigate. In fact in most cases with screwed up charges that is something the police don’t do well if at all.
Send the police, investigate as well as they can. Talk to the crazy baby sitter, that BTW was not in the apartment, but was the caller.
Or better yet come back with a warrant after talking to the baby sitter and child services and a judge. Shouldn’t take long. CPS people are on call 24/7 as well as judges to issue warrants over the phone.
With that warrant if the guy still doesn’t open THEN the police can bust down the door if they want. AND since they now have a legal reason to be in the place if the guy gets physical in anyway, then sure, take him in for obstructing.
Unlike in this case where the police had no valid legal reason to bust in. And then of course he made the cops work hard, and didn’t bow down to them, so they had to charge the guy with something very contempt-of-cop-ish.
Hell even the DA knew the charges from the cops were BS, otherwise they would have moved forward with the case.
So please, drop the crap about who is to blame if if and when X or Y or Z happens. This ruling is not about any of that. The case is about the old saying “You might beat the rap, but you can beat the ride.” It is time for it to end that cops can ruin someone’s life without probable cause. And for some people, getting an arrest on your record is just that even when the charges are tossed out later.
Re:
What I am is a 70-year-old Vietnam era veteran with two children in law enforcement whose spouses are (or were) in law enforcement.
Most of the time people who have nothing to hide cooperate with the police so when they don’t, red flags go up and that is why they more or less forced entry. So from now on, sue the police if they do that and they’ll simply walk away—“he wouldn’t let us in” or they will return to the police station get a warrant and return—hopefully the people wouldn’t have left. Same procedure for all domestic violence calls until they become pointless.