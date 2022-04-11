Despite What Fox News Tells You, A New Study Did Not ‘Prove’ That Gmail Is Targeting Conservatives
Some of you may recall that, back in July of 2020, there was one of those interminably long “tech CEO” hearings in front of Congress that appear to serve only to make politicians look foolish, out of touch, and technically illiterate. Among the most laughable moments was when Rep. Greg Steube wasted everyone’s time by whining to Sundar Pichai of Google that some of his campaign emails were being flagged by Gmail as spam. As tons of people pointed out in response (1) perhaps the problem was that Steube’s campaign emails were spammy, and (2) spam filters mess up all the time. Amusingly, I’ve had multiple emails sent by people employed by Google get lost in my spam filter. Content moderation at scale is impossible to do well, and the first and best example we have of that is the spam filter.
Anyway, a few weeks ago some computer science researchers at North Carolina State University released a preprint of an article looking at “the political bias in email spam filtering algorithms during the US 2020 election.” The researchers signed up for a variety of campaign emails from federal candidates running for both houses of Congress and the White House, and then had emails go to the three top free email systems: Gmail, Microsoft’s Outlook, and Yahoo Mail, and then looked at the spam filter results. It’s an interesting, but not particularly enlightening study.
The study found that Gmail’s spam filter filtered more Republican candidates emails as spam than Democratic candidates. But Yahoo and Outlook both had the opposite, filtering more Democratic candidate emails than Republicans:
We observed that the SFAs of the email services indeed exhibit political biases: they treat the left and the right campaign emails differently. Gmail leans towards the left as it marks a higher percentage of the right emails as spam. Outlook and Yahoo, on the other hand, lean towards the right
There may be some different takeaways from this, but generally, they should be that spam filters have always been somewhat random and not very good and that they are trained off of a massive corpus of data, not based on any political leanings of programmers. That’s just not how any of this works. The fact that Google’s system had one result, while Yahoo and Microsoft’s had others should cement that there’s no secret bias going on here. Just algorithms being algorithms.
But, of course, you can predict where this is going in today’s silly political world, in which Republican political insiders have to play victim every chance they can get. All last week I saw a few GOP political operatives continually linking to the study and screaming bloody murder about how Google was censoring conservatives and “interfering in the election” (while conveniently saying nothing about Microsoft or Yahoo). Eventually, you had to know that Fox News would pick up the story:
If you can’t see that image, it’s a blaring headline:
Google’s Gmail favors left-wing candidates, sends far more emails from conservatives to spam: study
Hmm. No mention of Yahoo or Outlook. While the article does mention the Yahoo and Outlook results later on in the article, it really plays up the idea that Google is somehow deliberately targeting Republican politicians, which is just laughable if you know anything at all about how spam filters work.
The fact is that spam filters suck and often make mistakes… but also that many, many people treat political mail as spammy, often because it is spammy. I’ve gotten on a few political lists over the last few years and I tend to mark them as spam as I’ve never, ever signed up to be on any such list. To turn this into “evidence” of political bias is utter nonsense.
Similarly, the demands from some that these companies need to expose their spam filtering algorithms is similarly disingenuous. The only one who benefits from those algorithms being revealed are… spammers. They’d love to know how the filtering works to get around it. So, basically, the GOP is now demanding that Google helps spammers spam more people. Incredible.
Who ever could think that tactics like this:
https://i.imgur.com/wQ3ba2S.jpg
looks anytning like spam?
/s
Re:
It’s because ide =ntifying as Republican is the equivalemt of wearing a giant neon sign flashing “I’M SLOW AND EASILY LED. PLEASE SCAM ME!”
“No Collusion,” “Left-wing censorship/media bias,” “Legitimate political discourse / the big lie,” “mandates are tyranny,” “Trans women are men,” Alien invasion, “Nazi Ukraine!” “Tax cuts,” “Abortion is murder!” Ivermectin, “Fascist ANTIFA,” crypto/NFT, QAnon/Pizzagate, Parler
There’s a reason that the dumbest lies and scams ever invented find their natural home on primarily one side of the aisle.
Re: Re:
Two reasons, actually.
Re: Re: Re:
Religion relies on blind obedience to corrupt authority. Critical thinking leads to questioning corrupt authority. Therefore it’s imperative to attack critical thinking in school as “Liberal indoctrination.”
Re: Re: Re:
I see you’ve done no research about Christianity, only your skewed version of it based on your own experiences. If you had, you’d know that not every branch of the faith is wary of actual science (you know, that form of study that is meant to be completely unbiased, where no possibility – natural or supernatural – is arbitrarily thrown out, unlike what you call science which in reality is nothing but naturalism). See here for a testable, scientific approach that acknowledges the faith where they work together side-by-side: https://reasons.org/
Its founder holds not one, but multiple PhD’s, and there are many other accredited scientists who are part of this as well. So please take your inaccurate generalizations elsewhere.
Re: Re:
So tell me, does it make it easier for you to sleep at night to believe that that an unborn child, whose DNA is unique and completely distinct from the mother’s, isn’t human and has no rights? You speak from an idealistic standpoint rather than from having any personal experience, and I doubt you could ever find a single woman who has gone through the procedure who doesn’t feel any guilt or remorse about it. And more are pushed into it than you think, but you don’t seem to care about them. Only protecting your worldview from any sort of challenge.
Re: Re: Re:
Back to repeating the same garbage I see.
I signed 1 petition from Bernie Sanders back in 2016 opposing the TPP, and now my inbox is flooded with emails from Democratic organizations and candidates. Some emails end up in spam, but most others do not. Even as someone politically liberal, I could do without all the emails. At this point, I just click through all the political emails in my inbox without reading them. But sure, conservatives, complain about being “censored” by big tech because people aren’t willing to read your political emails once they end up in spam.
Remember that it was Republican campaigners that were lying that giving them special access to clog up peoples’ voicemail inboxes with “ringless” spam was a matter of free speech.
Re:
they certainly haven’t stopped with the text message spam or regular call spam either.
And all your mail
Just Goto GMAIL, and the spam section, and tell it that ITS NOT spam?
OR is it the Spam filter on your computer doing it?
“many, many people treat political mail as spammy, often because it is spammy”
Any unsolicited email is spam, so if I haven’t deliberately signed up to a particular politician or party’s mailing list it goes in the spam folder where it belongs. Even then, I’m likely clued up enough on my favoured person/party’s positions not to need random emails to remind me to support them, so I’d consider that to be spam as well.
But, this seems to be a good case study as to why certain types live in an alternate reality to the rest of us. There’s nothing necessarily untrue about the headline, but it’s so far out of context and ignores so many additional explanations to get to the headline (which most people stupid enough to follow Fox News will never read past) that it’s also complete fiction.
Also, as usual with cries of “censorship”, it seems nothing is being censored. GMail only deletes its spam mailboxes after 30 days, and no mail filter is perfect. So, it’s good practice to check your spam mail anyway, and it’s on you if you didn’t bother doing that in the 30 day window.
It may have something to do with the user-base that helps train the spam filters. Maybe there are more Gmail users that mark GOP emails as spam compared to Yahoo and Outlook users.
Only our emails matter!
Hmm. No mention of Yahoo or Outlook.
Well of course not, obviously all the democrat emails are stuff no-one would want and are being rightly flagged as spam whereas only a madman/woman wouldn’t want every last piece of republican political communications and therefore any lost to the spam filter are part of Google’s nefarious plot to suppress conservative voices!
Once you teach someone, er something, something...
I was always under the impression that these were learning algorithms. The more people that mark something as “spam”, the algorithms learn that it must be spam.
If that is the case, I know two things:
1) It’s not Goggle [et al.] at fault.
2) Conservatives favor outdated mail systems like Yahoo and Outlook.
Most strongest. Most rightest. Most victimest.
Rep. Greg Steube is a whiny douche who is just trying to stir up his ignorant base. Or, he’s an idiot.
Hmm, I wonder if it is both?
“Google’s Gmail favors left-wing candidates, sends far more emails from conservatives to spam”
Could it be all of the caps, and other verbal tricks that mainly appear only in actual spam?
Then remember Google keeps track of what other users mark as spam and that has an effect.
Given the sheer number of right leaning political messages being foisted on people who never signed up for it, I can’t see any reason a filter would learn that messages from this sender are often flagged spam.
Donate now or you’ll be off his nice list!!!
Perhaps if you don’t want to be flagged as spam, stop spamming people?
Its sort of like the problem where the filters kept catching republicans in the filters meant to stop nazi sentiments.
If you don’t behave like a nazi, it won’t flag you as a nazi.
But... this is trivially simple to explain.
The rather more accurate, alternative headline — which of course is the take that FOX “News” would never consider using — would read something like this:
“Google confirms that Right Wing candidates send more spam”
I smell a grift
I predict with the monumental success of ‘alt’ social media sites, we’re just a few short reports away from hearing about Trumpmail or Frankmail to combat big tech censoring spam.
What good is freedumb if you can’t freely choose to receive your spam in the same folder as everything else? It’s just big tech censoring all those poor victimized Gmail users who want their computers infected, just as god intended.
Yet, you provide a link to a research paper that provides evidence to the contrary.
Re:
Do you also believe that both Yahoo and Microsoft have anti-democrat bias then?