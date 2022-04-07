Lauren Boebert Threatens Disney’s ‘Mickey Mouse Trademark’ Extension, Which Isn’t A Thing
This seems to be becoming a thing here in America, this desire by those in power to punish private companies for their stances and speech on controversial topics. Mike recently wrote about how this effort to exert legislative influence on private actors is one of the few bits of bi-partisanship we have these days. And, of course, how it’s absolutely the morally wrong thing to do when either of side of the aisle engages in this sort of thing. Still, I won’t pretend that it isn’t a spotlight of hypocrisy when one particular side crusades against “cancel culture” only to literally attempt to cancel specific forms of culture merely over speech their side of the political spectrum doesn’t like.
Disney has found itself in the crosshairs in this manner recently, due to its vocal opposition to Florida’s new law that governs what some teachers can teach. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis pounded many tables and shook many fists over the company deciding it had an opinion on the matter. Marsha Blackburn did likewise, making some unfortunate noises about how Disney would be punished if it tried to “interfere” in Florida, a state in which the company has many employees and assets.
And, like a deranged moth to a flame of controversy, Colorado Representative Lauren Boebert decided to weigh in herself in a manner that was unintentionally illuminating.
If you can’t read that, it says:
Next year, the woke Disney lobbyists will ask Congress to extend Micky Mouse’s trademark.
I think not.
So much to unpack in such a small tweet. The replies to her did most of the work, frankly, but three points that should be made. First, it’s “Mickey”, not “Micky”. There’s, like, an entire famous intro song for Mr. Mouse that literally spells out the name. Right, Jedi Master Luke Skywalker?
Right. Second, and this is really Techdirt territory, trademark and copyright are two massively different things. Different laws, with different purposes, that apply to different assets in different ways. It gets quite frustrating when the general public, or business leaders, don’t bother understanding the difference between the two. But Boebert is a lawmaker talking about laws of which she appears to have zero understanding. This is a threat levied by a lawmaker to not “extend” Disney’s trademark, which is not something Congress has any control over. Instead, she’s probably talking about refusing to extend copyright terms, something that Disney very much has wanted Congress to do in the past (though has shown no inclination to do again this time around).
And on that topic, thirdly, Congress should not extend copyright terms further… but not because Disney, the company, has an opinion and engages in speech about a law in a state in which it operates, has employees, and does business. That sort of thing has a name: fascism. Fascism is the authoritarian control by a limited number of powerful members of the State in a manner that suppresses opposition, criticism, and speech, including by private industry. That is what Boebert is advocating for, openly and nakedly.
So by all means, don’t extend copyright terms past their current absurd levels. But not as punishment for Disney refusing to be bigoted asshats.
I’ll be honest – if the end result of complete morons being elected is that Disney are forced to stop fighting the public domain and have to fight the concept of trademarks that last beyond a set period, I’m OK with that. A shame that such hatred is used as the excuse and it exposes so much stupidity in the process, but go ahead.
“So by all means, don’t extend copyright terms past their current absurd levels”
I don’t think there’s any extension that would not translate to “infinite” in reality, so I sure as hell hope not.
Perhaps, when the consensus of opinion is that you are an unqualified,ignorant disaster as a member of congress.
You should not,regularly go out of your way to make their point for them. This is generally considered counterproductive by everyone,except yourself apparently.
Re:
No it isn’t.
There are 435 congressional districts. A given member of the House has to care about what people think in 1 of them.
It’s a fair cop.
Supporting money? Acceptable. Disagreeing words? Horrible
What I’m seeing are several politicians who are absolutely against any industry donations to their campaigns, since I struggle to think of a way to shift how a state is run more than working to influence who gets elected.
Given that I’m sure they’ll show their dedication to such a principle and refuse any and all corporate donations since to do otherwise would be a grossly hypocritical move and make clear that they only want companies chiming in(financially or otherwise) when it’s in support of them and in this case their bigotry.
Also this appears to indicate the belief that Disney,specifically, has had their “trademark” (copyrights) extended, as opposed to all copyright.
When they tell you who they are, believe them.
I thank god my enemies are idiots
-some guy
Dibsney's view of creative works
If Dibsney creates it: “It’s ours, and we’ll sue you if you so much as look at it!”
If fans create it: “It’s ours; our ToS that we’re trying to lock you into whether or not you have an account on our website say it is.”
If it’s in the Public Domain: “It’s ours, and we’ll trademark the original if we can’t have a copyright on it to stop you using it!”
If it was created by another company, especially a foreign one: “We like that so much we’ll use it without even seeking permission. Saves time for everyone, right?”
No wonder Lauren Boebert wants to shut them down. Just a shame that she seems to be as ignorant as they are.
Re:
Cribbing from Stephen if that was why she wanted to go after them you might have a point, but it’s not so you don’t.