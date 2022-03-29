Wisconsin Supreme Court Sees Nothing Wrong With Cops Acquiring Evidence A Court Had Already Suppressed
I guess we can’t have nice things. You know, little things… like adherence to the Fourth Amendment. In Wisconsin, the state’s top court says [PDF] cops don’t need to worry too much about suppressed evidence if there’s another way to acquire it. (via Courthouse News Service)
Daniel Van Linn was convicted of driving under the influence, his fifth offense under this law. Officers found his vehicle crashed and abandoned and found Van Linn himself lying in a nearby yard, bleeding from his hands and head. He was transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. While there, an officer decided to perform a warrantless blood draw, justifying the warrantless aspect by claiming the delay caused by transporting Van Linn to the hospital created “exigent circumstances.”
This blood draw showed Van Linn’s blood alcohol level was well above the .02 percent restriction he was limited to as a multiple offender. Van Linn challenged this warrantless search of his blood in court and won. The county court said the blood draw was not justified by exigent circumstances and suppressed the evidence.
Then this happened. At the same court.
Thereafter, the State requested circuit court approval of a subpoena directed to ThedaCare Medical Center—Shawano seeking Van Linn’s medical records created in connection with his treatment on March 26, 2017. After the court signed the subpoena, Van Linn objected and filed a motion to quash. ThedaCare provided the records before the motion to quash could be heard, and the court deemed the motion moot. The records revealed that hospital personnel, acting independently of law enforcement, had taken one or more blood samples from Van Linn and performed a blood panel for diagnostic purposes, which included his blood alcohol concentration.
Van Linn appealed the circuit court’s refusal to suppress this evidence, arguing logically that allowing cops to just get the same evidence another way (despite any “independent” origin) made a mockery of the deterrence that evidence suppression is supposed to create. The lower court did not address this particular argument, relying instead on it determination that the blood alcohol level observed in the “independent” search by the hospital was not privileged information that could not be obtained this way or submitted as evidence.
The Wisconsin Supreme Court does address this issue. But it doesn’t work out any better for Van Linn, or any other Wisconsin resident who might assume suppressed evidence will remain suppressed, rather than acquired by other means and used against them during criminal prosecutions.
Van Linn and the State appear to agree that the principles articulated in Silverthorne and Murray apply equally to subpoenas and warrants, and we assume that to be the case. We do not agree with Van Linn, however, that the State is attempting to take an impermissible “back door” to avoid the circuit court’s earlier suppression ruling. Nor do we agree with him that merely by disclosing the impermissibly derived blood alcohol content in the subpoena application, the State automatically rendered the diagnostic blood test evidence the “fruit” of the earlier unlawful law enforcement blood sample.
We reach these conclusions because, most importantly, the diagnostic blood test evidence sought by the State was created completely independently of the impermissible law enforcement blood sample. The medical provider drew its own sample of blood for treatment purposes and conducted its own analysis. The purpose of the draw was not to obtain evidence of a crime but, rather, to diagnose and treat any injuries from which Van Linn may have been suffering. By declaring this evidence unavailable to the State merely because it was of the same nature as separate, unlawfully obtained evidence, we would be placing the police in a worse position than they would otherwise occupy. Thus, the purpose of the exclusionary rule would not be effectuated by suppressing the evidence.
But denying cops the opportunity to utilize virtually the same evidence that had already been suppressed would not have put them in a “worse position.” It would have put them in an identical position — one where they did not have enough lawfully obtained evidence to support a conviction. The purpose of evidence suppression is to encourage officers to behave more lawfully in future situations. Allowing them to seek alternate routes for previously suppressed evidence makes evidence suppression almost meaningless.
But the state Supreme Court insists this is fine and presumably feels it will never be abused. While officers may have been more than reasonably suspicious Van Linn had been driving drunk, this wasn’t confirmed until officers performed an illegal blood draw. That the hospital performed its own blood work during its treatment of Van Linn’s injuries should be nothing more than a not-all-that-surprising turn of events, rather than a new “independent” source of evidence.
The court says this isn’t like other suppression efforts. It says there’s no “fruit of the poisonous tree” at work here, which would turn any further evidence obtained subsequent to illegally obtained evidence useless. But that ignores a key fact about this chain of events: without the previous, illegally obtained blood draw that showed intoxication, officers would have had no articulable reason to approach the hospital with a subpoena seeking Van Linn’s medical records.
That the same court would allow this is extremely concerning. While it’s safe to assume circuit court judges don’t while their evenings away reading each others’ issued orders, the mere invocation of the criminal case number would have given the judge handling the subpoena some idea of what had already transpired in this case. The judge should have known officers were seeking evidence that had been suppressed and treated the request accordingly. This didn’t happen and the state’s top court’s decision says it’s ok for cops to try, try again if, at first, they fail to respect the Constitution.
The dissent does better. It points out law enforcement waited three months before approaching the hospital with a subpoena. This alone indicates law enforcement was hoping to find some way to neuter the effectiveness of the court’s suppression order. The officer attempted to justify the illegal blood draw by claiming time was of the essence (“exigent circumstances”). The extended delay between the first blood draw and the very eventual acquisition of this information from the hospital show law enforcement had plenty of options. Officers just decided to use the illegal option first.
A half-decade after the initial constitutional violation, Wisconsin law enforcement has finally been given some guidance on how to handle situations like these. And that answer is: if you can find a way to salvage unconstitutional searches, the courts of Wisconsin won’t stop you. Here’s how the dissent puts it:
Providing the State with an insurance policy in the event of an unconstitutional search, the majority tells law enforcement not to worry. The majority’s message is: “If you violate a person’s Fourth Amendment rights and the resulting evidence is suppressed, there will be no consequences because you can still gain the information through other means.”
This court should not promote a search first and warrant later approach. And it certainly should not be condoning an approach that undermines the essence of the exclusionary rule, which is to prevent——not to repair.
That’s the end result of this decision: suppression means nothing. The exclusionary rule doesn’t actually exclude… not if cops can find another lawful source for the same evidence and even if they wait until their original evidence is suppressed (which may take months) before they choose to go this route. This decision isn’t “lawful, but awful.” It’s just fucking awful.
The constitution: Not so much rules as optional guidelines
Delightful, evidence laundering is now fully legal in an entire state because the supreme court there didn’t dare hold police to any standards that might impede their ability to do whatever they want to.
So long as they can find some way to access a bit of information it doesn’t matter in the slightest if their first attempt was blatantly out of legal/constitutional bounds it’s still good, why I can’t see how that could be abused at all!
Re:
Where’s the “laundering” here? If they tried to post-facto obtain a warrant for the illegal blood test, I’d agree with you.
For me the problem isn’t the fact that the diagnostic tests happened to provide the same data as the quashed sample, but the fact that the hospital and the court didn’t stand up for patient privacy on medical records as a general principle. But those privacy rights have been eroding for decades.
Re: On the other hand…
It’s not just the prosecution that sometimes has evidence suppressed. If presenting suppressed evidence from a different source is a-okay, it would be that way for everyone.
4th Is Not A Game
Court is not a video game where failing to do one thing correctly leads to game over for an entire case. Here, even if the court denied exigent circumstances existed and suppressed the evidence obtained that way, the fact that a four-time convicted drunk driver was found alone near his crashed car is more than sufficient for the police to believe that he was driving drunk again. So if there happens to be another blood sample available obtained legally and available for subpoena, it’s completely reasonable for the court to allow that as evidence.
Techdirt seems to be going off the deep end more and more, with constant Chicken Little caterwauling about how everything is awful and the world is ending.
Re:
Courts shouldn’t be looking for shortcuts around civil rights.
Re: Re:
Your statement is correct.
I don’t see this as a shortcut. The hospital had lawfully done its own blood test and created medical records which could later be properly the subject of a subpoena.
Suppose the first improper blood draw had not happened. Do you think it would then be proper to subpoena the hospital records for blood alcohol level?
The improper blood draw was a separate event. And it was properly thrown out. That should not cause the second legitimate subpoena for lawfully created records to also be thrown out.
I think the court did the right thing both times.
Re: Re: Re:
Came to say the same thing. Not the same evidence. Same type of evidence.
3rd party doctrine is just another way
Given the crash, his injuries, and attempt to flee from the scene, there is probable cause for the police to seek a warrant for potential records the hospital made. 3rd party doctrine sucks.
It would have been another if the only blood test records had been from the faulty original warrant.
Parallel Construction lives on!
They will only do this to bad people so us good people shouldn’t worry about this.
Those poor poor officers, who can’t know all of our rights without 15 cases explaining that you can’t shove a baton into a suspect anus, should always get another chance to salvage their cases. Bad people don’t deserve rights & the officers would feel bad if their stupidity cost them a case so lets give them all a ribbon.
Dui defense attorney here. The court made the correct ruling. Happens everywhere.
Isn’t evidence typically suppressed because of the way that it’s obtained anyway (meaning the way itself is paramount to whether it’s suppressed)?
I can’t see the problem here.
The police did not use the unlawful and suppressed evidence to justify the warrant – they used the fact that someone who has several previous DUI convictions crashed a car and potentially tried to leave the scene.
Even without the blood test, they had more than enough probable cause to request the records. If they had not stupidly violated the 4th, this would not be a story, just business as usual.
Normally, I agree with the indignation about Law Enforcement overreach but in this case, the guy largely did this to himself. Evidence may have been suppressed due to the illegal search but that is entirely separate to evidence received due to a legal warrant with real justification.
Honestly, though. In their zeal to create and exploit more and more exceptions to the 4th Amendment, the cops missed the forest for the trees. There were more than enough evidence to support getting a warrant for a blood draw. It would’ve killed the case for the cops on the scene to get a warrant? Dude drove drunk, and now has to take his lumps like a man. That being said, be advised that court after court has ruled medical records are subpoena-able without a warrant. Plan your medical care-and impaired operation and other illegal activities-accordingly.
The only thing to be outraged about here is Sathish P and his nice info from Salesforce.
Man objects to DUI charge after driving under the influence.. court finds him DUI... news at 11
I have no sympathy for Van Linn. Perhaps he shouldn’t be driving his truck when intoxicated. Ever.
That the police had to ask the medical folks for a little help when they screwed up is just sensible cooperation.
DUI is contemptible. Repeated DUI needs real consequences.
Re:
Maybe if they didn’t ignore constitution rights like they do, they would not be subject to criticism when they make a mistake and correct it. American cops have shown repeatedly that they will totally ignore the constitutions, and peoples rights unless someone can hold a gun to their heads.
Inappropriate Triumphalism
Criminals belong in prison. The Constitution exists to protect people from governmental overreach and abuse, but it is not a triumph for the people when the government makes a procedural error that allows a criminal to go free.
So the facts that 1) he was in a serious wreck, 2) he had a long history of drunk driving, and 3) if he’d had that much to drink they could almost certainly smell it on his breath when they found him… none of those mean anything?
“But that ignores a key fact about this chain of events: without the previous, illegally obtained blood draw that showed intoxication, officers would have had no articulable reason to approach the hospital with a subpoena seeking Van Linn’s medical records.”
No articulable reason, other than the crashed and abandoned car and it’s driver who has a past history of drunk driving found passed out in a nearby yard, which would have been enough to get a warrant in the first case had they attempted to do so, in fact it rather begs the question as why they even bothered to try to obtain the blood test in the first place when it’s almost certain that one would be taken as part of his treatment.