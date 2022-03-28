DC AG Sues Grubhub For Sneaky Fees, Screwing Over Local Restaurants
DC AG Sues Grubhub For Sneaky Fees, Screwing Over Local Restaurants
Trumpists Admit That Their Own Social Media Platforms Aren’t Much Fun When They Can’t Use Them To Own The Libs

Free Speech

from the interesting-what-you're-admitting-here dept

Mon, Mar 28th 2022 09:30am

We’ve covered some of the difficulties Trump’s Truth Social is having getting users to actually use the platform, and the same appears to be true for the various other Trumpist Twitter wannabes like Parler and GETTR. NBC News has a somewhat hilarious story in which its reporters went to talk to “conservative influencers” to get their thoughts, and they all seem unenthusiastic about those other platforms, whining that they’re all just “echo chambers.”

That buzz was tempered by influencers who said while they do use these platforms, they don’t see them as a replacement for the wide reach of the mainstream options. Many of them used the phrase “echo chamber” when discussing their concerns about the platforms.

“I think the challenge that a lot of these newer ones have is to not be an echo chamber for people who hold similar beliefs,” said Alex Weber, a content creator who was embraced by conservatives online after posting videos criticizing mask mandates, vaccine mandates and the mainstream media. “I think why Instagram and Facebook and all these are so impactful is because you’ve got all different types of people.”

This is amusing (and telling) on multiple levels. First of all, considering how much time they spent whining about how Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, etc. were their own “echo chambers” they actually know, deep down, that those sites actually have “got all different types of people.” That’s because contrary to the Trumpist narrative, none of those sites actually ban people based on ideology. They only do so if you violate their rules. The narrative of viewpoint-based discrimination is bullshit. And conservatives know it.

It’s also amusing in that it emphasizes that these “influencers” are only doing this because they want to engage in culture wars. They get clout by “owning the libs” or whatever other nonsense, and you can’t do that unless you can rile people up.

But, most importantly, it should put into stark relief what many of these pretend “free speech” battles are about. It’s not about the right to speak — because they have that on all these other platforms. What they’re really demanding is a right to an audience, and no matter what Elon Musk says, “free speech principles” have never included that.

Filed Under:
Companies: gab, gettr, parler, truth social

39 Comments
Comments on "Trumpists Admit That Their Own Social Media Platforms Aren't Much Fun When They Can't Use Them To Own The Libs"

thecleric (profile) says:

These alternatives will always fail

And they will all fail because they want something that can’t possibly exist:

A Twitter/FB-like experience with Twitter/FB’s user base, where they can say all the hateful things they want, but no one is allowed to say anything hateful back.

This is one of the many reasons they all seem to fail.

Anonymous Coward says:

If these new sites are echo chambers, it suggests that the users are only capable of spouting talking points that they have been given. real politics requires discussion of objectives and means, even when the participants have a common political philosophy. Without that discussion, elected politicians can ride rough shod over their constituents.

That One Guy (profile) says:

Defective by design

“I think the challenge that a lot of these newer ones have is to not be an echo chamber for people who hold similar beliefs,”

When your platform’s selling point is ‘if you’re too toxic for the big platforms come hang out at our place, you can be an asshole all you want’ pretty much the only people who are going to want to sign up are those toxic people so from the very start the platforms are doomed to only be populated by a specific type of person, ensuring the ‘echo chamber’ they are talking about.

Turns out if you want a diversity of opinion and demographics on your platform you need to crack down on the toxic users who would otherwise harass and make unwelcome anyone who isn’t them, who knew?

David says:

Re:

those toxic people so from the very start the platforms are doomed to only be populated by a specific type of person, ensuring the ‘echo chamber’ they are talking about.

You can be a toxic asshole in a number of different directions.

The problem is more that we are talking about dumb toxic assholes here who are drunk on the power of the comparatively smart people at Fox et al who design convenient alternative realities that are hard to dispell if enough people pick them up while still being annoying to people who know better.

This power of the stupid to annoy people who know better with talking schemes and preposterousness is not there on the alternative platforms that are just promising to be welcoming to this kind of denial-rich non-discourse.

The problem is not a lack of alternative opinions but of enjoyable victims.

That One Guy (profile) says:

Re:

It’s not that they don’t know how to solve it, that’s easy, the problem they face is that they can’t solve it as doing so would involve driving away their target audience.

When your problem is your userbase you either solve the problem and get rid of your users or you keep the problem and your users, ‘solve the problem and keep your users’ is not an option by the problem’s very nature.

Valis (profile) says:

Jesus Christ

Us Americans are fucking morons! They have absolutely no clue about anything! When I went to the USA I was gobsmacked by how ignorant and uninformed these people are. They have no fucking clue about anything going on in the world, just brainwashed by US propaganda. The most ignorant, backwards, uninformed humans on the planet, yet they pretend like they know everything! Appalling!

ECA says:

Re: parts of a problem

we can quote allot of people about that.
A democratic nation with only 2 sides, isnt democratic. There really isnt much choice or opinion.
The only way to get into an election, is to have money, the only way to get money is to belong to 1 of 2 groups. To belong to 1 of 2 groups means you are following in That line and if you dont, they will not Support you.
This is a closed nation, in many ways. The Corps control some, the Gov thinks it can control other things, but its all supposed to be Kinda controlled by the people. The corps control things by Not competing, with each other or with other countries.
Our Gov. seems to be at a bypass. For some reasoning, we are not electing those that have more knowledge then ourselves. Insted of At Least looking busy, they try to make thing worse. They make laws that need patches Worse the Windows ever needed.

James Burkhardt (profile) says:

Re:

Getting censored proves that your opinion is the strongest.

Quite right! Man imagine how great the world would have been if those US SJWs hadn’t gone into Germany in the 40s and virtue signaled until Hitler canceled himself. Let us remind ourselves of the strongest opinion of them all, the superiority of the Aryan Race.

Poe’s Law Disclaimer: /sarcasm.

Anonymous Coward says:

Re:

Getting censored proves that your opinion is the strongest.

Here’s Koby, readily admitting that the strongest opinions are those of:

  • Racists
  • Nazis
  • Homophobes
  • People who seek violence
  • Terrorists
  • Bigots
  • Xenophobes
  • Misogynists

Shall I keep going?

Really telling of what kind of a person you are Koby when you feel the above list of opinions are the strongest.

That One Guy (profile) says:

Re: Re:

It’s funny in a way, Koby has always been desperate to avoid answering exactly what content they think is being ‘censored’ on social media and then they come out with a ‘catchphrase’ that answers that question crystal clear and keep using it even after people point out exactly what kind of person the saying applies to, confirming that that’s the kind of people/speech they’re talking about.

It’s still not a detailed answer but I guess they got tired of dodging the question entirely and decided to provide the next best thing.

Anonymous Coward says:

Re: Sorry I couden't hear you over your theme music!

Bravely bold Sir Koby
Rode forth from the Internet.
He was not afraid to die,
Oh brave Sir Koby.
He was not at all afraid
To be killed in nasty ways.
Brave, brave, brave, brave Sir Koby.
He was not in the least bit scared
To be mashed into a pulp.
Or to have his eyes gouged out,
And his elbows broken.
To have his kneecaps split
And his body burned away,
And his limbs all hacked and mangled
Brave Sir Koby.
His head smashed in
And his heart cut out
And his liver removed
And his bowls unplugged
And his nostrils raped
And his bottom burnt off
And his penis
“That’s, that’s enough music for now lads, there’s dirty work afoot.”
Brave Sir Koby ran away.

