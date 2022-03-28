Trumpists Admit That Their Own Social Media Platforms Aren’t Much Fun When They Can’t Use Them To Own The Libs
We’ve covered some of the difficulties Trump’s Truth Social is having getting users to actually use the platform, and the same appears to be true for the various other Trumpist Twitter wannabes like Parler and GETTR. NBC News has a somewhat hilarious story in which its reporters went to talk to “conservative influencers” to get their thoughts, and they all seem unenthusiastic about those other platforms, whining that they’re all just “echo chambers.”
That buzz was tempered by influencers who said while they do use these platforms, they don’t see them as a replacement for the wide reach of the mainstream options. Many of them used the phrase “echo chamber” when discussing their concerns about the platforms.
“I think the challenge that a lot of these newer ones have is to not be an echo chamber for people who hold similar beliefs,” said Alex Weber, a content creator who was embraced by conservatives online after posting videos criticizing mask mandates, vaccine mandates and the mainstream media. “I think why Instagram and Facebook and all these are so impactful is because you’ve got all different types of people.”
This is amusing (and telling) on multiple levels. First of all, considering how much time they spent whining about how Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, etc. were their own “echo chambers” they actually know, deep down, that those sites actually have “got all different types of people.” That’s because contrary to the Trumpist narrative, none of those sites actually ban people based on ideology. They only do so if you violate their rules. The narrative of viewpoint-based discrimination is bullshit. And conservatives know it.
It’s also amusing in that it emphasizes that these “influencers” are only doing this because they want to engage in culture wars. They get clout by “owning the libs” or whatever other nonsense, and you can’t do that unless you can rile people up.
But, most importantly, it should put into stark relief what many of these pretend “free speech” battles are about. It’s not about the right to speak — because they have that on all these other platforms. What they’re really demanding is a right to an audience, and no matter what Elon Musk says, “free speech principles” have never included that.
Shocker
A platform by trolls for trolls is boring for the trolls.
These alternatives will always fail
And they will all fail because they want something that can’t possibly exist:
A Twitter/FB-like experience with Twitter/FB’s user base, where they can say all the hateful things they want, but no one is allowed to say anything hateful back.
This is one of the many reasons they all seem to fail.
Re:
The reason why social media bans assholes is because they scare away the normal users and perhaps most importantly advertisers.
If these new sites are echo chambers, it suggests that the users are only capable of spouting talking points that they have been given. real politics requires discussion of objectives and means, even when the participants have a common political philosophy. Without that discussion, elected politicians can ride rough shod over their constituents.
Re:
Yes, that generally ends up being the case.
Re: But
The biggest part of this, is they will start to see whats happening.
NOTHING.
Blaming others, pointing fingers, and getting nothing done.
“right to an audience,”
Dont mean much if everyone sits around complaining.
Re:
That’s the core design of right-wing media.
Defective by design
“I think the challenge that a lot of these newer ones have is to not be an echo chamber for people who hold similar beliefs,”
When your platform’s selling point is ‘if you’re too toxic for the big platforms come hang out at our place, you can be an asshole all you want’ pretty much the only people who are going to want to sign up are those toxic people so from the very start the platforms are doomed to only be populated by a specific type of person, ensuring the ‘echo chamber’ they are talking about.
Turns out if you want a diversity of opinion and demographics on your platform you need to crack down on the toxic users who would otherwise harass and make unwelcome anyone who isn’t them, who knew?
Re:
You can be a toxic asshole in a number of different directions.
The problem is more that we are talking about dumb toxic assholes here who are drunk on the power of the comparatively smart people at Fox et al who design convenient alternative realities that are hard to dispell if enough people pick them up while still being annoying to people who know better.
This power of the stupid to annoy people who know better with talking schemes and preposterousness is not there on the alternative platforms that are just promising to be welcoming to this kind of denial-rich non-discourse.
The problem is not a lack of alternative opinions but of enjoyable victims.
To put it bluntly: Every one of these conservative Twitter-likes suffer from the “Worst People” Problem and none of those services know how to solve it without also alienating that userbase.
Re:
It’s not that they don’t know how to solve it, that’s easy, the problem they face is that they can’t solve it as doing so would involve driving away their target audience.
When your problem is your userbase you either solve the problem and get rid of your users or you keep the problem and your users, ‘solve the problem and keep your users’ is not an option by the problem’s very nature.
If a Trumpist falls in a forest of Trumpists, and nobody but Trumpists is there to hear it...
Does it make a sound?
Re:
Yes, it makes this particular noise: “BUT HER EMAILS!”
Re: Re:
And when that echoes in the forest it sounds just like “BUT OBAMA”
Jesus Christ
Us Americans are fucking morons! They have absolutely no clue about anything! When I went to the USA I was gobsmacked by how ignorant and uninformed these people are. They have no fucking clue about anything going on in the world, just brainwashed by US propaganda. The most ignorant, backwards, uninformed humans on the planet, yet they pretend like they know everything! Appalling!
Re: parts of a problem
we can quote allot of people about that.
A democratic nation with only 2 sides, isnt democratic. There really isnt much choice or opinion.
The only way to get into an election, is to have money, the only way to get money is to belong to 1 of 2 groups. To belong to 1 of 2 groups means you are following in That line and if you dont, they will not Support you.
This is a closed nation, in many ways. The Corps control some, the Gov thinks it can control other things, but its all supposed to be Kinda controlled by the people. The corps control things by Not competing, with each other or with other countries.
Our Gov. seems to be at a bypass. For some reasoning, we are not electing those that have more knowledge then ourselves. Insted of At Least looking busy, they try to make thing worse. They make laws that need patches Worse the Windows ever needed.
Re:
US Americans…as opposed to US Canadians? We haven’t colonized them yet.
Re: Re:
Key word: “yet”. Those hockeypuckers won’t know what hit ’em when we’re done! 🤣
Re: Re: Re:
And they’ll probably apologize after we take over.
“Sorry you had to colonize us, eh?”
Riled At Wrongthink
A.k.a.- winning the debate and gaining followers.
-Getting censored proves that your opinion is the strongest.
Re:
Do you know that there is a difference between winning a debate and battering your opponents into submission?
Re: Re:
There’s also a difference between a discussion, a debate, and an asshole intentionally shitting on the floor.
Guess which one Koby does every time he posts!
Re: Re: Re: The pigeon school of debate
‘Ahah, you have nothing to say to my acting of taking a dump in the middle of your living-room and then scampering away, that means I win!’
Re:
Hey, Koby: If a Twitter account connected to Al-Qaeda posts a political opinion—one that doesn’t violate any laws or any of Twitter’s rules—and Twitter bans that account anyway, does that mean Al-Qaeda’s opinion is the strongest?
Re:
A.k.a.- winning the debate and gaining followers.
Welp, then there are no more problems are there? You’d got your own sites to freeze peach your fucking little heads off on.
Now go win your debates with each other.
Re:
Back to boasting about your support of terrorists, bigots and lunatics I see.
Not sure why you feel the need to remind people you support that lot on a regular basis but you do you I suppose.
Re:
Quite right! Man imagine how great the world would have been if those US SJWs hadn’t gone into Germany in the 40s and virtue signaled until Hitler canceled himself. Let us remind ourselves of the strongest opinion of them all, the superiority of the Aryan Race.
Poe’s Law Disclaimer: /sarcasm.
Re:
Here’s Koby, readily admitting that the strongest opinions are those of:
Shall I keep going?
Really telling of what kind of a person you are Koby when you feel the above list of opinions are the strongest.
Re: Re:
It’s funny in a way, Koby has always been desperate to avoid answering exactly what content they think is being ‘censored’ on social media and then they come out with a ‘catchphrase’ that answers that question crystal clear and keep using it even after people point out exactly what kind of person the saying applies to, confirming that that’s the kind of people/speech they’re talking about.
It’s still not a detailed answer but I guess they got tired of dodging the question entirely and decided to provide the next best thing.
Re:
At least you admit your opinions are the weakest.
Re: Sorry I couden't hear you over your theme music!
Bravely bold Sir Koby
Rode forth from the Internet.
He was not afraid to die,
Oh brave Sir Koby.
He was not at all afraid
To be killed in nasty ways.
Brave, brave, brave, brave Sir Koby.
He was not in the least bit scared
To be mashed into a pulp.
Or to have his eyes gouged out,
And his elbows broken.
To have his kneecaps split
And his body burned away,
And his limbs all hacked and mangled
Brave Sir Koby.
His head smashed in
And his heart cut out
And his liver removed
And his bowls unplugged
And his nostrils raped
And his bottom burnt off
And his penis
“That’s, that’s enough music for now lads, there’s dirty work afoot.”
Brave Sir Koby ran away.
I’m considered “liberal” and I agree.
Facebook with no conservatives or Trumsters, whats the point?
Re: What's the point? This is.
[The Simpsons – A World Without Lawyers.gif]
Re: Re:
A world without lawyers … but with a preview button!
Re:
… that strikes me as asking what’s the point of having a burger that doesn’t include maggots(or MAGAts as it were) and moldy bread.
“and the conservatives know it”
this. they know. i bet they know their policies are crap, but again, anything to own the libs.
They should take turns owning themselves.
They might grow fond of it
So much to work with