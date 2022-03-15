UK’s Online Safety Bill To Criminalize Dick Pics… And Hold Social Media Companies Liable For Any That Are Sent
from the that'll-work-out-just-great dept
The UK’s euphemistically named Online Safety Bill is a disaster waiting to happen. The crux of the bill: any time anything bad happens online, we blame internet companies for it and take some of their money. As the bill has continued to go through discussions, it’s been getting worse and worse. The latest is that in an effort to criminalize the sending of unsolicited dick pics, the UK is going to add that to the Online Safety Bill. They refer to it as “cyberflashing” and liken it to other forms of indecent exposure.
And you can make an argument that sending unsolicited dick pics should be a criminal offense, but you do have to wonder about how this is all going to turn out when rather than focusing the blame on, you know, the people sending the dick pics, you instead blame social media companies.
The culture secretary, Nadine Dorries, said: “The forthcoming online safety bill will force tech companies to stop their platforms being used to commit vile acts of cyberflashing. We are bringing the full weight on individuals who perpetrate this awful behaviour.”
If you’re bringing the full weight on “individuals who perpetuate this awful” behavior, then, um, why are you putting it in a bill that holds the tools they use responsible, rather than focusing it on the actual individuals? It really doesn’t sound like you’re putting the full weight on the individuals. It sounds like you’re putting it on the companies with a lot of money which have no way to completely stop idiots from sending dick pics.
Everything about this is silly and backwards. The government’s own announcement cites two studies with somewhat conflicting results (one says 76% of girls between 12-to-18 have been sent unsolicited dick pics and the other says 40% of women aged 18-to-34 have been sent such images — which, at the very least, perhaps suggests that dick pic sending is more common among… kids?). So first off, either number is crazy and I think it’s fair to say that no one should be receiving unsolicited dick pics. Second, if it’s true that it’s that prevalent, it certainly suggests some much larger underlying issue is happening here, and I’m not at all sure that’s solved by… fining social media companies (or, honestly, throwing idiot dick pic senders to jail).
Either way, dumping things like this into the Online Safety Bill seems ridiculous. How, exactly, are internet companies supposed to magically stop idiot teens whose frontal cortex hasn’t fully developed enough to learn how to talk to girls, from sending photos of their junk to those girls?
Once again, this all seems to go back to the same point that we’ve discussed before: so many of these internet regulations are implicit admissions from governments that there are these large societal problems that the government has no idea how to solve and, rather than admitting or recognizing that, it’s just throwing it at tech companies and saying “you guys solve this impossible societal problem, or we’ll fine you massively.”
Filed Under: cyberflashing, dick pics, intermediary liability, online safety bill, uk
Comments on “UK’s Online Safety Bill To Criminalize Dick Pics… And Hold Social Media Companies Liable For Any That Are Sent”
They’re going to be flooded with complaints of people sending unsolicited pictures of Boris Johnson.
Re:
I was thinking pictures of Richard Nixon, but given that he’s dead, that’d be tricky. And American.
Governments don’t like the Internet, and especially social media, as it erodes their power and ability to control the news. By heaping responsibility onto social media sites, they hope to kill them, or at least make them restrict content to the totally inoffensive. Cat pics and arranging birthday parties is OK., while pics of Boris holding parties during lock down are a threat.
How is an internet platform know whether a dick pick is solicited? It can be reported after the fact, but by then, the damage is done.
I’m also curious what percentage of people (why girls/women only?) receive solicited dick picks.
Re:
Yeah, I’d really like to see their research methodology.
Also, what about the people sending these pictures? Didn’t these researchers also gather statistical data about them?
Re:
The only way to completely prevent the sending of dick pics would be to scan every bit of content before allowing it through, but I’m sure it’s just a complete coincidence that that’s the only way and the politicians aren’t at all trying to pressure platforms to engage in mass-surveillance and scanning using the excuse of ‘public safety’ since that would be super dishonest.
Re:
And why dicks only? Do people not often receive unsolicited intimate photographs of women? Or do the UK legislators agree with Anthony Jeselnik that sending those “is a nice thing to do”?
Will we need another law to criminalize “arse pics”, possibly only of men? Are people going to start trolling by sending pictures of nipples so closely cropped that sex is indeterminable, or of realistic or blurry phallic sex toys?
It might be nothing more than my overactive imagination, but the way this article describes the bill made me think of the window tax.
Fair is fair after all
If platforms should be held responsible for what people use them for then politicians should be held personally responsible for anyone who breaks the laws since it’s their fault for making those laws and therefore creating the situation in which they were violated.
Re:
My thought exactly. If it’s just like flashing, shouldn’t we be fining the Roadway Department and Parks Department people whenever somebody gets flashed in public?
Just so we’re clear, sending dick pics over SMS is ok?
Fob the problem off on someone else AND “being seen” to make a ‘solution’? sounds like from a governmental point of view to be the perfect ‘fix’
Blame the road
People keep speeding outside my house, endangering the children passing by.
I was blaming the drivers but clearly i cant fix them, so i will just blame the road and dig it out untill transportation authorities manage to solve the traffic situation for me.
Job well done.
Actual dick pics: photos of anyone who votes for this bill.
What about Michelangelo’s David Statue?
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/David_(Michelangelo)
I think they should be terrified of the slippery slope they have created.
People might start holding the government accountable for enabling and covering up paedophiles they knew about.