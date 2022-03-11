Devin Nunes Loses Appeal Of SLAPP Suit Against Liz Mair
from the censorial-thug dept
By now you surely know that former Congressman and current satirical cow censor Devin Nunes has become quite well known for his series of SLAPP suits against people who made him feel bad. It started with his lawsuit against the satirical parody cow Twitter account, but that lawsuit also included political consultant Liz Mair, who has long worked for various Republican politicians, but was a semi-frequent critic of Nunes. That first lawsuit was for $250 million, but a month later he sued Mair again (along with the news organization McClatchy), this time for $150 million.
As we noted, there was no way to look at any of this other than a blatant attempt to abuse the court system to silence free speech. Which is partly why it’s so ironic now that Nunes is positioning himself as a “free speech protector” as the head of Donald Trump’s flailing social network. It took a while (and included some weird interim rulings) but the court finally dismissed Mair from the first case.
But, because the goal of SLAPP suits is not to win, but to just drag things out and make them as annoying and as expensive as possible, Nunes and his lawyer, Steven Biss, appealed the ruling, which eventually reached Virginia’s Supreme Court. However, that court has now refused to take the appeal, noting that “the Court is of the opinion there is no reversible error in the judgment complained of.”
In response to finally being free from this vexatious SLAPP suit, Mair released a statement:
“I am pleased to announce today that the Virginia Supreme Court has refused former Rep. Nunes’ petition for appeal in his $150 million lawsuit against me (one of two in which he sought a total of $400 million in damages), concluding ‘there is no reversible error in the judgment complained of.’
“I thank the Court for upholding the First Amendment and my — and all Americans’ — rights of free speech.
“I hope that this judgment will dissuade other government and political figures from attempting to use litigation as a cudgel to stifle free speech. This lawsuit did not succeed in silencing me, and nor should lawsuits like it be allowed to silence other Americans exercising their God-given rights to free speech especially where they do so in an effort to hold their government accountable.
“While I admit to being less interesting than a fake, anonymous barnyard animal on Twitter, this case should nonetheless be firmly recorded in the history books as an instance of where our democratic republic safeguarded essential civil liberties and stood strong for freedom. I hope that it will always do so, for the benefit of all Americans.”
And, yes, it did safeguard essential civil liberties, but it took almost three years to do so. Stronger anti-SLAPP laws at both the state (Virginia keeps considering a new anti-SLAPP law, but never seems to get it over the finish line) and federal levels are absolutely necessary to make sure that the Devin Nunes and Steve Bisses of the world cannot continue to drag people through such exhausting and costly experiences.
Filed Under: 1st amendment, anti-slapp, devin nunes, free speech, liz mair, slapp, steven biss, virginia
Comments on “Devin Nunes Loses Appeal Of SLAPP Suit Against Liz Mair”
Liz Mair will not be nagged by these dam foals
No more horsing around with these naysayers. Let’s colt a day on these filly lawsuits, otherwise they’ll be back with a change of tack, drafting another crop of manure with slight agistments.
Of course Nunes and co will be ropeable, sulky and saddle the time and seething with unbridled anger, but they won’t always be withers. A good anti-SLAPP law would be a way of stallion their thunder because they’d have to pony up the dough.
Let’s celebrate this small win with a pinto two.
Couldn’t have happened to a nicer person, I wonder what his cow thinks about it?
Re:
It’s MOOt at this point.
Re: Re:
I think we’ve milked those kinds of puns for all they’re worth.
Re: Re: Re: milked those kinds of puns for all they’re worth
Hay there Stephen. Ayrshire family going this week? Going well, I hope. Curd you ask for better whether? I was trying to think of something witty this week, but my homogenisation isn’t up to it. Casein point, it was hutch a challenge to find pictures of the colostrum in Rome. I searched forages and ages, but some ruins in Athens was stall I could find.
anti-SLAPP should allow slapping back
Seems to me that after winning or being dismissed from a case in an ‘anti-SLAPP’ law victory, the winning person should get their legal fees paid by the person filing the original SLAPP lawsuit. That might discourage filing frivolous or baseless lawsuits in the first place. And where does Nunes get all the money to pay -his- legal fees; it’s not like he’s a “billionaire” con man, like his boss.
Re:
Yes, that’s how most anti-SLAPP laws work. But this was in Virginia which doesn’t really have an anti-SLAPP law, so…