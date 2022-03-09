Techdirt Podcast Episode 314: Gaming Like It’s 1926

from the game-jam dept

It took a little longer than usual, but we’ve finally announced the winners of the fourth annual public domain game jam, Gaming Like It’s 1926! In this episode, Mike and I are joined by Randy Lubin (our partner in running the jam) to discuss the winners in all six categories, as well as some of our favorite entries that didn’t quite make the cut.

Follow the Techdirt Podcast on Soundcloud, subscribe via Apple Podcasts or Spotify, or grab the RSS feed. You can also keep up with all the latest episodes right here on Techdirt.

Filed Under: copyright, game jam, games, gaming like its 1925, podcast, public domain

