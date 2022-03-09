Techdirt Podcast Episode 314: Gaming Like It’s 1926

Announcing The Winners Of The 4th Annual Public Domain Game Jam!
Wed, Mar 9th 2022


It took a little longer than usual, but we’ve finally announced the winners of the fourth annual public domain game jam, Gaming Like It’s 1926! In this episode, Mike and I are joined by Randy Lubin (our partner in running the jam) to discuss the winners in all six categories, as well as some of our favorite entries that didn’t quite make the cut.

