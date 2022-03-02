After Going Bankrupt For Underinvesting In Fiber, Frontier Communications Pretends It Has Seen The Light
We’ve long discussed how if you really want to understand how the highly monopolistic U.S. broadband industry really works, you should look at regional phone monopoly Frontier Communications. Especially in states like West Virginia, where the company has spent decades lagging on fundamental fiber upgrades, or DSL and phone repairs under a regime of regulatory capture that never holds them accountable for fiber under-investment, outright ripping off taxpayers, or failing to adhere to even basic quality standards.
After more than a decade of this dysfunction — including a completely bungled acquisition of some unwanted Verizon phone, DSL, and fiber customers — the company went bankrupt in 2020.
There were a lot of reasons for this, including terrible customer service, an unwillingness to repair its aging phone and DSL lines, taking on “growth for growth’s sake” merger acquisitions of dying phone networks it couldn’t really afford, and having just a seeming disdain toward its paying, often captive customers who lack competitive alternatives. Filings to the SEC also acknowledged something the company denied for years: its refusal to meaningfully upgrade its aging network to fiber was a big part of its unraveling.
Two years later the company is on an image-reclamation effort to portray itself as more cutting edge. That included an announcement this week that the company would be offering 2 Gbps fiber for $150 a month “network wide.” Of course, by “network wide” the company actually means locations that already have fiber, not the millions of Frontier customers still stuck on aging DSL lines:
“We’re thrilled to become the first and only major ISP to deliver network-wide 2 Gig internet service, as we unleash the power of our fiber network,” said Nick Jeffery, President and CEO of Frontier. “Today is proof that Frontier is doing what customers want and cable can’t–bringing faster speeds and greater value to consumers as we Build Gigabit America.”
Many news outlets were happy to parrot the company’s “network wide” rhetoric in headlines without really discussing the company’s long history of fiber deployment failures in any meaningful detail. The goal for Frontier is to try and get folks to forget it spent a decade fighting competition and shirking on network upgrades as it tries to slow defections to dominant cable providers like Comcast. Other recent company press releases herald the ISP’s transformation into a “fiber first” company, noting that it deployed fiber to an additional 638,000 locations in 2021. That’s not nothing, but in a country where 20-40 million still lack broadband of any kind, it’s not revolutionary either.
The problem here is several fold. One, many phone companies underinvested in fiber because Wall Street is generally only interested in short term profit gains; prolonged, expensive fiber deployments have always been despised (they still are), and companies are simply responding accordingly. That’s not going to magically change just because Frontier claims to have seen the light. Monopoly service sucks, prices are high, and upgrades are spotty in part because Wall Street wants regional monopolies to exploit limited competition to raise rates, cut customer service, and engage in mindless acquisitions for growth to deliver quarterly returns.
So if you don’t actually tackle the lack of competition in Frontier markets (read: unchecked monopolization), or the regulatory capture (read: state and federal corruption) that protect apathetic telecom giants, there’s no real reason to believe that Frontier has fundamentally changed. And because U.S. broadband maps continue to suck, state and federal regulators still don’t have the tools necessary to determine if a company like Frontier is even telling the truth about fiber deployments in the first place.
This all opens the door to a trend I affectionately call “fiber to the press release,” where a telco makes a bunch of fiber deployment promises nobody independently verifies, and the press happily parrots them. Customers in many markets then call their local telco to sign up for “2 Gbps fiber,” only to find it’s still not available. Rinse, wash, repeat.
Frontier Fiber
I live in WV, and would have never considered Frontier, due to their prior DSL service. However, I have been a 1 gig Fiber customer for about 5 months, and have not had any significant interruptions. Speeds are routinely tested in the 960 up/down range, so I am quite happy. Prices are also very inexpensive for service, compared to what I received from Suddenlink Communications/Altice.
Re:
i’m sure that once they have fiber in, it works fine. i don’t believe Frontier has ever been critiqued over that. Everything else about their business, on the other hand…
The light at the end of the tunnel...
… is a freight train coming their way.
So proud, so confident, so mushy, so fake. Kinda makes you wanna throw up, doesn’t it?
But but… Municipal fiber is the devil, only the holy private sector can save you from communists! And the children, think of the children!! Ahem.
It must take a lot of skill to bankrupt a govt pampered private monopoly.
Build Back better money
Angling to capture some of that sweet government money and (perhaps) actually install the fiber they didn’t before. Why pay out of pocket if someone else will take care of it….
Pretend competition
Every weekly pack of sales circulars, every single one for years and years now, comes with an oversized glossy advertisement from Verizon for their fiber service. And they send this slick ad to every single household, the vast majority of which does not actually have access to their fiber deployment. I remember in 2009 a surveyor came through my neighborhood, telling me we should see installation in less than 2 years, but it never happened. And I know for a fact they rejected new DSL customers starting 10 plus years ago, because I could not get it when my neighbors had it, it runs on the damn copper phone line. But they keep sending those flyers, like they need brand awareness. (they aren’t the only ones,the largest trash removal service sends a flyer every week or so, even though they already service our condo community and we don’t have any individual choice) im not trying to cut some printing companies source of business, but customers are ultimately paying for that obviously useless advertising.
I feel like there has to be some sort of kickback scheme from Comcast, that they are creating an image of competition so that legislators won’t feel any pressure to regulate them.
Wash
It doesn’t work very well to rinse first and then wash.
News flash: The year is no longer 2015
I’m not sure what Karl wants to see – if 500 Mbps symmetrical for $49.99/month ($44.99 in some areas) doesn’t register as an aggressive response by Frontier against its competition, what exactly would? Frontier needed to delouse the organization after Wilderotter, McCarthy, and their sycophant buddies from prep schools and wineries. Wilderotter in particular had a fervent belief, from the 2010 Verizon acquisition to her departure, that some new G.Fast/VDSL/DTM copper technology would miraculously appear and increase Frontier’s book value. The people that Karl is attacking were all thrown out years ago. And for the past several years, the most important job at Frontier has been that of the CFO, renegotiating debt and shedding unnecessary assets so that a massive fiber upgrade program could be funded.
Re:
Honesty, probably. Referring to a spotty deployment of fiber with uncertain, if any, plans to expand as “network-wide” is perhaps not an outright lie, but it’s certainly deceptive. But more importantly, the issues he would like to see resolved are laid out here:
“So if you don’t actually tackle the lack of competition in Frontier markets (read: unchecked monopolization), or the regulatory capture (read: state and federal corruption) that protect apathetic telecom giants, there’s no real reason to believe that Frontier has fundamentally changed. And because U.S. broadband maps continue to suck, state and federal regulators still don’t have the tools necessary to determine if a company like Frontier is even telling the truth about fiber deployments in the first place.”